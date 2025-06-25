INFICON Showcases Industry-Leading Extrima® Ex Certified Hydrogen Leak Detector at Hydrogen Technology Expo

The Extrima Ex remains the only intrinsically safe hydrogen leak detector on the global market. The Extrima Ex incorporates INFICON’s proven Sensistor sensor technology, allowing rapid, accurate leak detection on pipe systems, valves, containers, fuel-cell components, and hydrogen storage tanks.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INFICON, a global leader in advanced instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing/Industry 4.0 solutions, is showcasing its Extrima® Ex Certified Hydrogen Leak Detector at the Hydrogen Technology Expo North America, June 25-26, at Houston’s NRG Center.

The Extrima Ex remains the only intrinsically safe hydrogen leak detector on the global market. It is specifically engineered to operate safely in the harshest environments, including hazardous locations. The device brings unmatched speed, accuracy, and ruggedness to the task of pinpointing hydrogen leaks in highly demanding industrial settings.

“Safety and reliability are paramount when working with hydrogen, especially in production and storage environments,” said Thomas Parker, INFICON’s automotive market sales manager. “The Extrima Ex’s proven performance helps customers minimize downtime and enhance workplace safety.”

Designed for the demands of industries like process manufacturing, aerospace, offshore energy, power production, and hydrogen storage systems, the portable Extrima Ex detector offers several key advantages:

• Intrinsically safe certification (Ex ia, IIC T3) for operation in explosive atmospheres

• High sensitivity and fast recovery to efficiently locate even minute leaks

• Robust, IP67-rated enclosure for use in challenging field environments

• Lightweight, portable design with more than eight hours of battery life per charge

• Environmentally friendly tracer gas use (5% hydrogen in nitrogen), offering a clean and dry testing process

The Extrima Ex incorporates INFICON’s proven Sensistor sensor technology, allowing rapid, accurate leak detection on pipe systems, valves, containers, fuel-cell components, and hydrogen storage tanks.

INFICON’s expertise also extends beyond hydrogen detection to include manufacturing process leak testing for electric vehicle systems, including:

• Fuel-cell assemblies (bipolar plates and cathode cooling circuits)

• Hydrogen storage tanks and related components

• Electric motor cooling systems and lithium-ion battery packs for water vapor or liquid-water ingress detection

While INFICON does not provide onboard hydrogen monitoring for vehicles, its systems play a critical role in verifying system integrity during vehicle manufacturing and assembly.

Visit INFICON at Booth #422 at Hydrogen Technology Expo North America to learn more about the Extrima Ex and the company’s full portfolio of innovative leak detection solutions.

About INFICON:

INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing/Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes, and complete factories.

These analysis, measurement and control products are also essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. Other users of vacuum-based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring.

INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, with subsidiaries on three continents.

For more information, please visit www.inficon.com or contact reachus@inficon.com.

