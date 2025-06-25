Casino Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

The Business Research Company

The casino market size has experienced a steady rise over recent years. The market will grow from $142.02 billion in 2024 to an impressive $151.43 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. The driving forces behind this growth can be traced to several factors, including the continuing appeal of traditional gambling culture, evolution in regulatory frameworks, increasing global tourism, integration of entertainment and hospitality sectors, prevailing economic trends, and consumer spending habits.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Casino Market Size?

The anticipated trajectory for the casino market paints a picture of steady expansion in the years to come. Predictions show that it will climb further to reach a remarkable $180.7 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.5%. This growth is expected to be driven by digital shifts and technological advancements in gambling, emergence of cryptocurrency casinos, adaptations in regulatory frameworks in response to online gambling, innovations in gaming technology, and a growing focus on responsible gambling. In the forecast period, major trends are expected to include cross-industry partnerships, increased focus on data security, changing workforce demographics, fluctuations in global economic factors and a growing emphasis on environmental sustainability.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Casino Market?

The growing demand for online gambling is expected to be a significant propellant in the casino market's expansion. Online gambling, which involves placing bets and earning money over the internet, has boosted the casino market by transitioning from traditional brick-and-mortar establishments to a digital platform. This has also enabled the transition from cash to record bets using credit cards, with winnings and losses settled electronically.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Casino Market?

Major companies operating in the casino market include 888 Holdings plc, Boyd Gaming Corporation, Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Melco Resorts and Entertainment Limited, Delaware Park Casino & Racing, Eldorado Reno Resort Casino, Foxwoods Resort Casino, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel Casino & Marina, Harrington Raceway & Casino, LC International Limited, MGM Resorts International, Palms Casino Resort, Penn Entertainment Inc., Bally's Corporation, Churchill Downs Incorporated, Genting Group, Golden Entertainment Inc., Hard Rock International Inc., SJM Holdings Limited, Station Casinos LLC, Star Entertainment Group Limited, Tropicana Entertainment Inc., Wynn Resorts Limited, Las Vegas Sands Corp., Red Rock Resorts Inc., Eldorado Resorts Inc., Monarch Casino & Resort Inc., Pinnacle Entertainment Inc., Isle of Capri Casinos Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Casino Market?

Key players in the industry are forming strategic partnerships to broaden their capabilities. A recent instance of such a partnership is the collaboration between EveryMatrix, a Malta-based B2B iGaming software provider and Caesars Digital, a US-based gaming company. Through this collaboration, Caesars Digital clients in many US states will gain access to a variety of real-money games from EveryMatrix's in-house studios.

How Is The Casino Market Segmented?

The casino market can be segmented as follows:

By Type: Gambling Machines, Gaming Tables, Other Types

By Channel Type: Offline, Online

By End User: Roulettes, VR Versions

Subsegments:

By Gambling Machines: Slot Machines, Video Lottery Terminals, Electronic Table Games

By Gaming Tables: Blackjack Tables, Roulette Tables, Poker Tables, Baccarat Tables

By Other Types: Sports Betting, Bingo Halls, Lottery Services

What Are The Regional Insights In The Casino Market?

In terms of regional analysis, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the casino market in 2024. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

