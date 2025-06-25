Creatio Launches 8.3 'Twin' Release, Advancing Native AI Capabilities with new Agents and Superior No-Code Automation

Built for the AI era, Creatio 8.3 introduces a conversational user experience, agents for CRM and workflow automation, and AI-driven no-code development

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code, today unveiled its latest platform update—Creatio 8.3 “Twin” Release—during a global virtual launch event attended by thousands of customers, partners, and business and technology leaders. This release introduces new prebuilt role-based AI agents, a unified conversational interface, and AI-powered no-code development tools — including scalable AI agent creation and deployment — all natively embedded into the core of the platform.The “Twin” release reflects Creatio’s vision of AI as a collaborative force within the enterprise. Instead of replacing human talent, Creatio.ai is built to work alongside users. It enhances productivity, supports faster decision-making, and helps teams execute with greater speed and confidence.“Our approach is human-centric,” said Katherine Kostereva, CEO at Creatio. “With this release, we continue to expand our AI-native platform, placing unified, actionable, and composable AI automation at the very core of Creatio. The 8.3 release takes our AI automation to a new level, empowering organizations to transform processes and deliver results like never before.”Unlike many vendors that treat AI as a premium add-on, Creatio includes these innovations as part of its core: no extra licenses, no hidden fees, and no integration headaches. This approach ensures every organization can achieve maximum AI adoption across teams, without barriers or complexity.Creatio.ai at the Core: Smarter, Seamless, and Action-OrientedWith the 8.3 “Twin” Release, Creatio advances its long-standing AI-native strategy by embedding Creatio.ai deeper across every layer of the platform. Creatio.ai powers real-time automation, grounded recommendations, and a seamless natural language experience, making AI an intuitive and accessible part of daily work across sales, marketing, service, and beyond.Users can now interact with Creatio using natural language as the default mode through a refreshed, AI-optimized interface designed for speed and simplicity. The assistant leverages retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to deliver accurate responses based on company-specific context, whether users are building apps, analyzing data, or supporting customers. These conversational capabilities are natively available across Creatio’s web and mobile apps, as well as inside productivity tools like MS Outlook and MS Teams.Building on this foundation, Creatio 8.3 introduces new role-based AI agents that act within existing workflows to help users complete high-frequency tasks:Sales Agents — such as Account Research Agent, Quote Agent, or Meeting Prep Agent — support sellers by preparing briefings, generating proposals, and surfacing key account insights.Marketing Agents — like Marketing Content Agent or Email Generation Agent — draft targeted messaging and personalize outreach based on campaign goals.Service Agents — including examples like a Customer Support Agent and Knowledge Base Agent — help teams resolve cases faster with contextual responses and suggested knowledge articles.No-Code Agents — such as Dashboards Agent — help users build and modify reports using natural language, accelerating analytics without technical effort.These agents are preconfigured, composable, and fully extensible via Creatio’s no-code studio. They are available to all users; no extra licenses, retraining, or disruptive onboarding required. Together, Creatio.ai and 8.3 agents deliver a consistent, cross-platform AI experience that empowers teams to move faster, with less effort, and greater precision.AI-Assisted No-Code for Speed and ScaleCreatio 8.3 enhances the no-code development lifecycle with embedded AI within the Studio Creatio development lifecycle. Non-technical business users can build dashboards, pages, and apps using natural language. Creatio empowers users to build and customize their own no-code AI agents. This provides businesses with unlimited opportunities to expand AI use across teams and tailor agents to their unique needs. New AI-generated visualizations, smart layouts, and filter suggestions personalize the development of rich dashboards and analytics. DevOps and IT teams benefit from new governance and monitoring features, including enterprise-grade ALM and OAuth-based security.Available Now, Built for Immediate Business ImpactAll Creatio 8.3 “Twin” capabilities released today are now available. Creatio customers can begin using AI-native features immediately, without the delays, integrations, or pricing complexity typically associated with enterprise AI.“While others are still offering fragmented AI products and complex pricing models, we’ve taken a different path,” said Burley Kawasaki, Global VP of Product Marketing and Strategy at Creatio. “This release offers one platform, one experience, and one clear route to accelerated AI adoption and realizing real business value.”In a time when businesses are looking for practical, scalable AI solutions, Creatio 8.3 “Twin” stands out. It is unified, extensible, and designed to scale across functions and industries. The release sets a new standard for how organizations combine human and digital talent in everyday work.To learn more, visit https://www.creatio.com/page/twin-release About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

