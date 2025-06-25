Women in Manufacturing NY Hosts “Powering the Future” Summit at Brooklyn Navy Yard

Image courtesy of 90 Plus Media Group Image courtesy of Renaldo Pelerin Image courtesy of 90 Plus Media Group Image courtesy of 90 Plus Media Group Image courtesy of 90 Plus Media Group

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 13, 2025, Women in Manufacturing New York (WIMNY), in collaboration with Community Architects, hosted a high-impact summit titled “Powering the Future: Workforce, Innovation, and Manufacturing” at Newlab, located in the heart of the Brooklyn Navy Yard. The convening brought together manufacturers, workforce leaders, educators, public officials, and students to explore how cross-sector partnerships can strengthen career-connected learning and ensure inclusive access to the jobs of tomorrow.The day began with networking and vendor engagement, followed by opening remarks from Dominique McDuffie-Turner, Chair of WIMNY and CEO of Community Architects, and Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, both of whom emphasized the critical role of innovation and equity in shaping New York’s workforce future.Special recognition was given to the event’s generous sponsors—Grant Associates, MSL Global Express, Thomas, and Newlab—for their leadership in supporting workforce advancement across sectors.Emily Gonthier, Chief of Staff at Newlab, welcomed attendees with remarks highlighting Newlab’s collaborative ecosystem that bridges technology, entrepreneurship, and manufacturing to foster sustainable and equitable growth.Industry Engagement and Youth ExposureThe program featured insightful presentations from:1. Allendale Machinery Systems2. Pine Bush High School3. Maritime Industrial Base (MIB)4. Build Submarines5. U.S. Navy Talent Pipeline ProgramWith students from Brooklyn Technical High School in attendance, the summit created unique opportunities for exposure to real-world career paths in advanced manufacturing, defense, and innovation.The event was organized with support from key industry collaborators, including Allendale Machinery Systems and the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, both of which are actively committed to strengthening New York’s manufacturing and innovation workforce pipeline.AI and the Future WorkforceThe summit featured a panel titled “Bridging the AI Workforce Gap: Co-Creating Pathways for an Inclusive Future,” exploring how artificial intelligence is reshaping industries and the urgent need to build equitable strategies for upskilling and inclusion.Moderated by Marlon Kitenge, Executive Officer at Nanotronics, the panel included:1. Gabriel Noriega, Marine Veteran and CNC Operations Manager, MAC Products2. Professor Veronica Manlow, Brooklyn College3. Lindy P. Crescitelli, Co-founder, Institute for International Leadership, Nonviolence & Service: Learn Lead Serve Inc.The discussion focused on the importance of partnerships between industry, education, and community organizations to ensure all communities have access to emerging opportunities, particularly in underrepresented and historically marginalized populations.Tours, Investment, and Closing RemarksFollowing the panel, attendees participated in guided tours of the Newlab facility and surrounding Brooklyn Navy Yard ecosystem. Attendees were divided into groups and led through curated experiences hosted by innovative companies including Nanotronics, offering a behind-the-scenes view into the technologies shaping the future of manufacturing, automation, and design.The day concluded with closing remarks from Dominique McDuffie-Turner and Lindsay Greene, President and CEO of the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation (BNYDC). In a powerful moment of commitment to workforce investment, the Gene Haas Foundation presented a grant check for $18,750 to the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation in support of continued talent development and manufacturing training initiatives.In addition to the main programming, select guests were invited to participate in VIP tours of Nanotronics and other companies operating within the Yard, gaining insight into Brooklyn’s diverse and future-focused industrial ecosystem.Statements from Leadership and PartnersDominique McDuffie-Turner, Chair of Women in Manufacturing NY and CEO of Community Architects:“This event represents what’s possible when we break down silos and build intentionally—across industry, education, and community. From students exploring their future to legacy manufacturers adapting for tomorrow, Powering the Future was more than a theme—it’s our collective responsibility.”Antonio Reynoso, Brooklyn Borough President said, “Manufacturing has deep roots in Brooklyn. As the son of Dominican immigrants, whose mother found a path out of poverty through her job in manufacturing, I know this personally,” said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. “For too long, however, this city has deprioritized and disinvested in the manufacturing jobs that are transformational, particularly for immigrants and people without college degrees. Championing equity and innovation, Women in Manufacturing understands the powerful opportunities built in our manufacturing sector and is fighting to preserve, expand, and increase access to the sector. I am so grateful for their work and the chance to join the organization for this incredible event.”Ming Chen, MSL Global Express added “It was incredible to see so many passionate leaders, students, and industry partners come together with a shared vision of empowering the next generation. A special highlight was welcoming the talented students from Brooklyn Tech High School — their curiosity, ambition, and thoughtful questions reminded us why it’s so important to invest in education and mentorship.MSL was honored to contribute to the conversation, speaking on the importance of education, community, and creating opportunities for those coming after us. The positive energy in the room was contagious, and it’s clear this is just the beginning of what we can build together."Thank you to WIM and all the incredible attendees for making this event a meaningful platform for connection, learning, and progress. Let’s keep this momentum going!”Emily Gonthier, Chief of Staff, Newlab, said, “At Newlab, we believe the future must be built in partnership—with diverse voices, visionary thinking, and real access. Hosting this summit affirms our commitment to building a workforce ecosystem grounded in inclusion and innovation.”Statement from Build Submarines and the Maritime Industrial Base (MIB): “Build Submarines and MIB are proud to support events that elevate workforce potential and spotlight pathways into essential trades. Collaboration with organizations like WIMNY ensures that the next generation understands their power, value, and potential.”About Women in Manufacturing (WIM)Women in Manufacturing (WIM) is a national trade association dedicated to supporting, promoting, and inspiring women who have chosen careers in manufacturing. Through professional development, mentorship, workforce programming, and advocacy, WIM works to ensure women not only enter the industry but lead and thrive within it. The WIM New York Chapter (WIMNY) serves as a regional hub, driving inclusive growth and advancing the next generation of women leaders in manufacturing, innovation, and the skilled trades across the state. www.Womeninmanufacturing.org Take a sneak peak into the WIM Event at NewLab on YouTube About Community ArchitectsCommunity Architects is a workforce innovation and strategy firm dedicated to building bridges between industry, education, and underserved communities. Through programs such as Beauty in STEAM, the STEAM Skills Clinic, and convenings like Powering the Future, Community Architects leads with impact to reimagine what career-connected learning can look like in the 21st century.To learn more, visit the official website, www.CommunityArchitects.co About the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development CorporationThe Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation (BNYDC) is a not-for-profit corporation that serves as the real estate developer and property manager of the Yard on behalf of its owner, the City of New York. BNYDC’s mission is to fuel New York City’s economic vitality by creating and preserving quality jobs, growing the City’s modern industrial sector and its businesses, and connecting the local community with the economic opportunity and resources of the Yard. BNYDC’s vision is a vibrant and dense, modern manufacturing community where businesses are provided the stability needed to invest, grow, and thrive and where diverse candidates can attain quality jobs.Website: https://www.brooklynnavyyard.org/ For press inquiries or additional materials, please contact info@communityarchitects.co

