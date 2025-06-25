The Temple, The Treaty, The Truth: U.S. Urged to Defend Cambodia’s Sovereignty Amid Renewed Border Dispute

U.S. urged to uphold Cambodia’s sovereignty over Preah Vihear Temple amid renewed border dispute with Thailand, according to SK & Scott Law Firm.

DC, WA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly released white paper by international law experts from SK & Scott Law Firm calls on the United States and the international community to defend the rule of law in the ongoing Cambodia–Thailand border dispute over the sacred Preah Vihear Temple.The report, titled “The Temple, The Treaty, The Truth,” outlines how Cambodia's sovereignty over the temple was affirmed by two International Court of Justice (ICJ) rulings, yet recent political rhetoric from Thai lawmakers threatens to reignite tensions.“Cambodia has abided by international rulings. Now it asks the world to uphold the rule of law in return,” said Attorney Bernard Scott Bolls, co-author of the paper.“This is not just a local issue. If legal decisions can be ignored, global stability is at risk,” added Attorney Samantha Yem.The Preah Vihear Temple, perched atop a mountain along the Cambodia–Thailand border, was awarded to Cambodia in a 1962 ICJ decision, reaffirmed in 2013. Despite this, Thailand has continued to dispute the territory, leading to periods of armed conflict.The white paper warns that recent inflammatory remarks by Thai officials risk undermining ASEAN stability and international law. It calls on the U.S. government, think tanks, and global media to take a stand.Key Recommendations from the White Paper:Reaffirm support for ICJ decisionsPromote peaceful diplomacy and judicial dispute resolutionProtect the rights and sovereignty of smaller nations in the Indo-PacificAmplify balanced media coverage on the issue“This is a moment for American leadership to stand on the side of justice, stability, and truth,” said Bolls.The full white paper is available on the website

