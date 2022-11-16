NEWPORT COAST MARINE ADDS A NEW YACHT TO IT’S FLEET
Newport Coast Marine is the leader in private luxury yacht charters in Newport Beach, CA.NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newport Coast Marine Yacht Charters announces the addition of a 2023 Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht to its charter fleet.
The Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht’s sleek European-style form is the epitome of modern styling with an emphasis on maximizing deck space for both entertaining and relaxing. A cruising speed of 22+ knots ensures an efficient trip to allow the maximum time to enjoy the anchorage or harbor destination.
Who is Newport Coast Marine? Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Newport Coast Marine, offers private, luxury yacht charters to the Southern California market including Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Los Angeles, Long Beach and Marina del Rey. The charter fleet is comprised of bespoke luxury motor yachts featuring Sunseeker, Ferretti, Prestige, Riviera and Boston Whaler brands. By partnering with an industry leading yacht dealership, Newport Coast Marine offers new model, privately owned, luxury yachts that don’t have that charter boat look or vibe. The fleet is comprised of high-end, privately owned luxury yachts equipped with the latest comfort, safety and recreational activity equipment.
Newport Coat Marine Yacht Charters is a proven innovative yacht charter company with a forward thinking and energetic management team that is hands on and directly involved in the day-to-day running of the company. All vessels are under exclusive charter contract with Newport Coast Marine thus ensuring the vessels are maintained and operated by on-staff professionals. As career professional captains and charter operators, the staff at Newport Coast Marine can adapt to any client request and tailor the cruise to meet any specific itinerary, wishes and desires.
Charters start at 4 hours and can extend hourly to single or multi-day cruises.
What Newport Coast Marine has to offer:
Southern California has a year-round temperate climate with peak season from June to October.
Looking to spend a few hours day on the water relaxing with friends and family?
An afternoon or sunset cruise along the coast offers striking coastline views, a tour of picturesque Newport Beach harbor, seasonal dolphin and whale watching and anchorage at pristine coves for lunch, paddleboard, swim and relaxation.
Want to be more adventurous and explore offshore?
Cruise to Catalina Island and enjoy the quaint island town of Avalon with its cozy harbor, narrow streets and hillside homes making this idyllic seaside community a perfect day-long island retreat.
A day on the water in Southern California with Newport Coast Marine Yacht Charters will be an experience to remember for a lifetime!
To view the charter fleet visit www.NewportCoastMarine.com
Newport Coast Marine LLC
Jackson Willett
+1 949-287-5454
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other