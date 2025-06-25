Krill Science Hub launches: 20 years of Antarctic research accessible

Krill Science Hub launches as a platform for peer-reviewed and published studies on Antarctica, making essential scientific research accessible to the public.

Centralizing peer-reviewed Antarctic research in an accessible format addresses a critical need in polar science. Initiatives like this will benefit both the scientific community and the public.” — Bjørn Krafft, Principal Scientist at Institute of Marine Research, Norway

OSLO, OSLO, NORWAY, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Krill Science Hub launches as a platform for peer-reviewed and published studies on the Antarctic ecosystem, making essential scientific research accessible to the public.Aker QRILL Company today announced the launch of Krill Science Hub, the world's first comprehensive digital platform dedicated to Antarctic krill and ecosystem research. The initiative makes 20 years of peer-reviewed scientific literature accessible to researchers, policymakers, and the public through a single, curated source.Antarctica and its krill ecosystem are among the most important areas on Earth. Until now, no centralized platform existed to aggregate the scattered but significant body of research on this vital ecosystem. Krill Science Hub addresses this gap by systematically collecting and presenting peer-reviewed studies from 2005-2025, covering krill biomass dynamics, ecosystem interactions, and environmental impacts of harvesting."Centralizing peer-reviewed Antarctic research in an accessible format addresses a critical need in polar science. Initiatives like this will significantly benefit both the scientific community and informed public discourse by making decades of rigorous ecosystem research readily available to those who need it most.", says Bjørn Krafft, Principal Scientist at Institute of Marine Research, Norway.The platform launches with 50 peer-reviewed articles from leading academic journals, each accompanied by expert-drafted summaries and key findings sections to enhance accessibility for diverse audiences. This approach reflects the platform's commitment to maintaining the highest academic standards while making complex research understandable to non-specialists.Krill Science Hub operates as an independent platform, welcoming input and suggestions from the global scientific community. The initiative aligns with broader efforts to democratize access to scientific research and bridge the gap between academic findings and public understanding."The Antarctic region plays a fundamental role in global ocean systems, yet access to comprehensive research on krill and the broader ecosystem has been fragmented and challenging," said Pål Skogrand, VP Policy and Impact at Aker QRILL Company. "Krill Science Hub represents the first site where decades of rigorous Antarctic science have been gathered in one accessible location."The platform is available now at https://www.krillscience.com ‑‑‑‑About Krill Science HubKrill Science Hub is a public knowledge platform that collects and shares peer-reviewed scientific research on Antarctic krill biomass and ecosystem dynamics. The platform aims to make decades of academic research accessible to researchers, policymakers, and the public through curated summaries and comprehensive bibliographic resources.

