ANY.RUN Unveils Detonation Actions to Help Businesses Simplify Cyber Threat Analysis and Boost Detection Rate

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has launched Detonation Actions, a new feature that guides analysts with real-time hints during sandbox sessions, helping security teams, SOC analysts, and incident responders trigger malicious behavior faster and investigate with greater confidence.

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐧𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤

Threat analysis isn’t always straightforward. Some malware only reveals itself after very specific user actions, opening a document, extracting a file, clicking a fake button. Miss a step, and you might miss the threat entirely.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 remove the guesswork. They guide analysts through the exact steps needed to activate malicious behavior, saving time and helping detect more threats in less time.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬?

Detonation Actions are intelligent hints that appear alongside the process tree during a sandbox session in ANY.RUN. These hints are designed to highlight key actions needed to detonate malware, like launching a file, clicking a link, or enabling macros.

They work in both:

· 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲: Analysts follow the guided steps and choose which actions to approve or reject.

· 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗶𝘁𝘆: The sandbox handles each step for you, running actions in real time with no manual input needed.

Detonation Actions are available across all plans. Free users can follow the hints manually during analysis, while paid users unlock full automation through Automated Interactivity, including API access and complete visibility into every action performed during the session.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐒𝐎𝐂𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞

Detonation Actions bring measurable improvements to threat analysis by:

· 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 with guided steps that reduce manual effort

· 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 by ensuring critical actions aren’t missed

· 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘂𝗽 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲 through faster triage and clearer visibility

· 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗢𝗖 𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 with transparent, action-based workflows

· 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗻𝗯𝗼𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 with intuitive hints for junior analysts

· 𝗙𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗳𝗹𝗼𝘄𝘀 for scalable, high-efficiency analysis

To learn more about how Detonation Actions can enhance your team’s detection workflow and how to get started, head over to the ANY.RUN blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, empowers more than 15,000 companies worldwide to detect, analyze, and respond to threats with precision. Its solutions enable real-time, hands-on investigation of suspicious files, URLs, and malware across Windows, Linux, and Android environments, helping SOCs and security teams uncover threats faster and with greater confidence.

