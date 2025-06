ANY.RUN Unveils Detonation Actions to Help Businesses Simplify Cyber Threat Analysis and Boost Detection Rate

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has launched Detonation Actions, a new feature that guides analysts with real-time hints during sandbox sessions, helping security teams, SOC analysts, and incident responders trigger malicious behavior faster and investigate with greater confidence.

饾悓饾悮饾悿饾悽饾惂饾悹 饾悅饾惃饾惁饾惄饾惀饾悶饾惐 饾悡饾悺饾惈饾悶饾悮饾惌饾惉 饾悇饾悮饾惉饾悽饾悶饾惈 饾惌饾惃 饾悢饾惂饾惄饾悮饾悳饾悿

Threat analysis isn鈥檛 always straightforward. Some malware only reveals itself after very specific user actions, opening a document, extracting a file, clicking a fake button. Miss a step, and you might miss the threat entirely.

饾棗饾棽饾榿饾椉饾椈饾棶饾榿饾椂饾椉饾椈 饾棓饾棸饾榿饾椂饾椉饾椈饾榾 remove the guesswork. They guide analysts through the exact steps needed to activate malicious behavior, saving time and helping detect more threats in less time.

饾悥饾悺饾悮饾惌 饾悁饾惈饾悶 饾悆饾悶饾惌饾惃饾惂饾悮饾惌饾悽饾惃饾惂 饾悁饾悳饾惌饾悽饾惃饾惂饾惉?

Detonation Actions are intelligent hints that appear alongside the process tree during a sandbox session in ANY.RUN. These hints are designed to highlight key actions needed to detonate malware, like launching a file, clicking a link, or enabling macros.

They work in both:

路 饾棤饾棶饾椈饾槀饾棶饾椆 饾棤饾椉饾棻饾棽: Analysts follow the guided steps and choose which actions to approve or reject.

路 饾棓饾槀饾榿饾椉饾椇饾棶饾榿饾棽饾棻 饾棞饾椈饾榿饾棽饾椏饾棶饾棸饾榿饾椂饾槂饾椂饾榿饾槅: The sandbox handles each step for you, running actions in real time with no manual input needed.

Detonation Actions are available across all plans. Free users can follow the hints manually during analysis, while paid users unlock full automation through Automated Interactivity, including API access and complete visibility into every action performed during the session.

饾悋饾惃饾惏 饾悞饾悗饾悅饾惉 饾悮饾惂饾悵 饾悂饾惍饾惉饾悽饾惂饾悶饾惉饾惉饾悶饾惉 饾悂饾悶饾惂饾悶饾悷饾悽饾惌 饾悷饾惈饾惃饾惁 饾悡饾悺饾悽饾惉 饾悢饾惄饾悵饾悮饾惌饾悶

Detonation Actions bring measurable improvements to threat analysis by:

路 饾棓饾棸饾棸饾棽饾椆饾棽饾椏饾棶饾榿饾椂饾椈饾棿 饾椂饾椈饾槂饾棽饾榾饾榿饾椂饾棿饾棶饾榿饾椂饾椉饾椈饾榾 with guided steps that reduce manual effort

路 饾棞饾椇饾椊饾椏饾椉饾槂饾椂饾椈饾棿 饾棻饾棽饾榿饾棽饾棸饾榿饾椂饾椉饾椈 饾椏饾棶饾榿饾棽饾榾 by ensuring critical actions aren鈥檛 missed

路 饾棪饾椊饾棽饾棽饾棻饾椂饾椈饾棿 饾槀饾椊 饾椂饾椈饾棸饾椂饾棻饾棽饾椈饾榿 饾椏饾棽饾榾饾椊饾椉饾椈饾榾饾棽 through faster triage and clearer visibility

路 饾棪饾榿饾椏饾棽饾棶饾椇饾椆饾椂饾椈饾椂饾椈饾棿 饾棪饾棦饾棖 饾棸饾椉饾椆饾椆饾棶饾棷饾椉饾椏饾棶饾榿饾椂饾椉饾椈 with transparent, action-based workflows

路 饾棪饾槀饾椊饾椊饾椉饾椏饾榿饾椂饾椈饾棿 饾椉饾椈饾棷饾椉饾棶饾椏饾棻饾椂饾椈饾棿 饾棶饾椈饾棻 饾榿饾椏饾棶饾椂饾椈饾椂饾椈饾棿 with intuitive hints for junior analysts

路 饾棛饾椂饾榿饾榿饾椂饾椈饾棿 饾椂饾椈饾榿饾椉 饾棶饾槀饾榿饾椉饾椇饾棶饾榿饾椂饾椉饾椈 饾槃饾椉饾椏饾椄饾棾饾椆饾椉饾槃饾榾 for scalable, high-efficiency analysis

To learn more about how Detonation Actions can enhance your team鈥檚 detection workflow and how to get started, head over to the ANY.RUN blog.

饾悁饾悰饾惃饾惍饾惌 饾悁饾悕饾悩.饾悜饾悢饾悕

ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, empowers more than 15,000 companies worldwide to detect, analyze, and respond to threats with precision. Its solutions enable real-time, hands-on investigation of suspicious files, URLs, and malware across Windows, Linux, and Android environments, helping SOCs and security teams uncover threats faster and with greater confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.