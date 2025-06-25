Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Visits School Leaders to Discuss Distraction Free Schools

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul today visited the Hicksville Public School District on Long Island, where teachers, parents, and students convened to discuss the district's plans for implementing New York’s nation-leading restriction on smartphones in schools ahead of the State’s August 1 policy deadline. Under the law signed by Governor Hochul last month, all public school districts statewide must publish their distraction-free policy by August 1. When the 2025-26 school year begins this fall, New York will be the largest state in the nation with bell-to-bell restrictions on smartphones and other internet-enabled personal devices in K-12 schools.

I just met with the school board here in Hicksville for one reason – they're having their meeting to discuss our brand new distraction free environment. Basically a ban on cell phones starting this September, and it's important that all the school districts across the State meet the requirement of submitting their plan by August 1st.

So here in Hicksville, they've had a number of their policy meetings contemplating a number of approaches. But I'm really proud of the conversation we had to talk about how I believe in this. I believe that as a result of this cell phone ban, that we'll be having young people who are finally liberated from the addictive qualities of social media and the cell phone that they never can seem to put down.

And our teachers also – across the country, 74 percent have said it is impossible to teach and connect with our young people anymore because they're competing with TikTok dance videos and the kids are just not learning the way they used to be able to. So this is going to be a dramatic shift for families, students, and teachers.

But one that I believe in to my core – as I completed a one year listening tour around the State of New York convening people, finding out why teenagers and kids today are – experiencing higher rates of depression, suicidal thoughts, anxiety, and so much of it comes from the fact that unlike their parents, they're having to be distracted with these cell phones and distraction devices throughout the day.

So had a good conversation, I want local districts to come up with their enforcement policies and their storage policies. We want to make sure this was left up to them, but I think ultimately one year from now — everybody who had concerns or worries about this will understand that our kids are emerging healthier and happier with better mental health outcomes and that's why we're doing this. It's all about our children.