CITY WEEK 2025 – Where the International Financial Services Community Meets

City Week 2025

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 1,000 top-level senior decision-makers from UK and overseas financial institutions will be descending on London to attend City Week 2025 – the 15th International Financial Services Forum, which will take place on 30 June – 2 July 2025 at the Royal Garden Hotel in London.Organised under a partnership between the UK Government’s Department for Business and Trade, the City of London Corporation, TheCityUK, UK Finance and City & Financial Global, the forum is widely regarded as the premier gathering of the international financial services community.The programme reflects the boardroom agendas of leading financial institutions from across the world and comprises three separately bookable summits:30 June – Day OneThe Net Zero Finance Innovation SummitIt explores how to reconcile the competing requirements of a pro-growth agenda, energy security and net zero against the backdrop of a rapidly warming planet. The case for the energy transition and decarbonisation is overwhelming for purely economic reasons. Against this background, this day brings together government ministers, regulators and leaders of financial institutions from across the world to discuss the huge opportunity that financing energy transition and decarbonisation presents, as well as the latest innovations in financing net zero.Speakers include: Emma Reynolds MP, Economic Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister, HM Treasury; Rt Hon Jonathan Reynolds MP, Secretary of State for Business and Trade; Astrid Schomaker, Executive Secretary of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity; Tim Adams, President and CEO, The Institute of International Finance; and Juergen Maier, Chair, Great British EnergySir Douglas Flint CBE, Chair, abrdn.1 July – Day TwoThe AI and Digital Innovation SummitThis summit explores the real-world applications of Gen AI for financial institutions and the huge potential for the industry of the next phase of AI, Agentic AI. It will also provide a detailed analysis of all the related issues, including regulation, data governance, AI infrastructure, the impact on financial markets and specific financial products, international developments and risk management. Top AI experts will share their insights, global regulators will discuss emerging AI regulation and financial services leaders will discuss current and future AI applications.Speakers include:Rt Hon Peter Kyle MP, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology; Darren Hardman, CEO, Microsoft UK; Leon Butler, General Manager, UK and Ireland, IBM; Zahra Bahrololoumi CBE, CEO, Salesforce UK and Ireland; and Vishal Marria, CEO and Founder, Quantexa2 July – Day ThreeThe Digital Assets Innovation SummitDigital assets, tokenisation and cryptocurrencies are developing quickly. The U.S. is very supportive of crypto, while the UK and other jurisdictions are establishing their own regimes. The tokenisation of financial assets through distributed ledgers and blockchain will shift the way that assets are managed and leveraged, while digital assets will transform the way that capital and financial markets work. This international summit brings together innovators and traditional financial firms to map out the future of financial markets and the challenges ahead.Speakers include: The Honorable Caroline D. Pham, Acting Chairman, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission; Hester Peirce, Commissioner, US Securities and Exchange Commission; Sarah Pritchard, Executive Director, Financial Conduct Authority; Sasha Mills, Executive Director, Financial Market Infrastructure, Bank of England; Ryan Hayward, Head of Digital Assets and Strategic Investments, Barclays; and Dr Robert Oleschak, Advisor and Member of the Management Board, Swiss National BankPacked with high-level keynote addresses and thought-provoking panel discussions, the speakers at the three summits include a list of over 100 well-known names from the global financial services industry, the world of politics and the international regulatory community.A full list of speakers and the event programme can be found at www.cityweekuk.com Maurice Button, Chief Executive of City Week, said: “At a time of significant change in geopolitics, international trading patterns and potentially the global financial architecture, City Week offers delegates a unique opportunity to hear the insights of 100+ eminent speakers drawn from the international financial services industry on financing net zero, the AI revolution and the emergence of digital assets and crypto into the mainstream of financial services.”Please confirm your attendance by email (indicating which Summit you wish to attend). If you would like to interview any of the speakers ahead of or during the event, please let us know and we will be delighted to assist you.Notes for EditorsCity Week is the leading forum for the international financial services community. Taking place in person and with virtual access, City Week 2025 will build on the success of previous editions of the event, all of which have attracted over 1,000 delegates from more than 60 countries around the world. It will consist of three summits, social events and networking opportunities, with a strong focus on the latest developments in financing net zero, the impact of AI on the financial services industry, and tokenisation and institutional adoption of digital assets.Attendance is by invitation only and the majority of the delegates are CEOs and main board directors of the world’s largest banks, investment managers and insurance companies. The balance is made up of senior representatives from international regulators, national treasury departments and multinational corporations that use international financial services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.