Industrial Power Supply Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial power supply market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $9.29 billion in 2024 to $9.97 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to market competitiveness and innovation, demand for uninterrupted power supply, electrification in industrial processes, infrastructure development, and focus on energy efficiency.

What Is The Projected Growth Of The Global Industrial Power Supply Market?

The industrial power supply market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow from $9.97 billion in 2025 to $13.65 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to industry digitization and IoT adoption, renewable energy integration, transition to electric vehicles, industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing, and data center expansion. Major trends in the forecast period include IoT based solutions, strategic collaborations, and product innovations.

What Is Driving The Industrial Power Supply Market Growth?

The adoption of electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the industrial power supply market. Electric vehicles are vehicles that consist of a motor powered by electricity stored in batteries. They operate on electric motors and charge their batteries with electricity instead, requiring various industrial power supply subsystems, such as AC/DC converters and battery management systems, for their functionalities. With the defense against COVID-19 and aspirations to achieve net-zero emissions, EV and hybrid vehicles are suddenly adopted. This surge in electric vehicle demand has increased production and demand for industrial power supply, driving the growth of the market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Industrial Power Supply Market?

Major companies operating in the industrial power supply market include Siemens AG, Delta Electronics Inc., ABB Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Bel Fuse Inc., Advanced Energy Industries Inc., XP Power PLC, Mean Well Enterprises Co. Ltd., COSEL Co. Ltd., Amara Raja Power Systems Limited, Astrodyne TDI Inc., MTM Power GmbH, Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG, GlobTek Inc., Excelsys Technologies Ltd., FSP Group, HiTek Power GmbH, Lambda Americas, LHV Power Corp., Mornsun Power Supply, Powerbox International AB, Triad Magnetics, Axiomatic Technologies Corp, Neeltran Inc., Mingston Electronics Inc., Schneider Electric SE, PULS GmbH, RECOM Power Inc., Sager Electronics, Schaefer Inc., SynQor Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Industrial Power Supply Market?

Companies in the industrial power supply market are developing innovative products like digitally configurable power solutions to capture larger customer bases, increase sales, and drive revenue. Digitally configurable power solutions refer to power systems or components that can be dynamically adjusted, controlled, and optimized through digital means.

How Is The Industrial Power Supply Market Segmented?

The market is segmented –

1 By Product Type: AC-DC Converters, DC-DC Converters

2 By Output Power: Very Low Output up To 500 W, Low Output 500-1,000 W, Medium Output 1,000 W-10 kW, High Output 10-75 kW, Very High Output 75-150 kW

3 By Vertical Type: Transportation, Semiconductor, Military And Aerospace, Robotics, Test And Measurement, Industrial 3-D Printing, Battery Charging And Test, Automotive, Energy, Other Verticals.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Industrial Power Supply Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the industrial power supply market share in 2024. The report covers the market in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

