Dr. Sam Speron Introduces Advanced HydraFacial and Oxygen Facial Treatments at Chicago Practice

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Sam Speron, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care, is proud to announce the expansion of his holistic aesthetic offerings with the addition of state-of-the-art HydraFacial and Oxygen Facial treatments. These non-invasive procedures are now available at his premier Chicago clinic, blending medical expertise with spa-like indulgence.

HydraFacial is a multi-step treatment that cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates the skin using patented vortex-fusion technology. Oxygen Facial, on the other hand, delivers a concentrated stream of oxygen infused with nutrients and antioxidants to boost collagen production and instantly revive dull, tired skin.

“Modern skincare is about results without downtime,” says Dr. Speron. “HydraFacial and Oxygen Facial are game-changers for patients who want immediate glow and long-term skin health without needles or recovery time.”

With over 26 years of experience, more than 6,400 five-star reviews, and a spotless track record, Dr. Speron continues to set the gold standard for aesthetic medicine. These new treatments align with his mission to offer both advanced surgical solutions and natural skin rejuvenation methods that are safe, effective, and customized.

Benefits of These Treatments Include:

Deep hydration and nourishment

Reduced appearance of fine lines and pores

Brighter, more even skin tone

Enhanced absorption of skincare products

Whether preparing for a big event or maintaining youthful radiance year-round, patients can now experience the synergy of science and luxury with these revitalizing facials.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.prplastic.com or call (847) 696-9900

