Sarantos’ Screenplays “X9” and “10 Reasons Why I’m a Bad Idea” Named Quarterfinalists in the 2025 Great Pitch Competition

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning screenwriter, musician, and storyteller Sarantos has added two new accolades to his growing list of industry recognitions. His original screenplays X9 and 10 Reasons Why I’m a Bad Idea have both been named Quarterfinalists in the 2025 Great Pitch Competition, as announced by the Santa Barbara International Screenplay Awards in partnership with Network ISA. Official announcement linkThe recognition underscores Sarantos’ creative range and his continued rise in the world of screenwriting. With more than 21 screenwriting awards and a 74% festival selection rate, his work has been praised for its emotional authenticity, character-driven storytelling, and cinematic rhythm.“It’s an incredible honor to have both of these scripts recognized,” said Sarantos. “Each story comes from a deeply personal place — one explores what it means to be human in the face of technology, and the other dives into the humor and heartbreak of self-sabotage. I’m grateful to the Santa Barbara International Screenplay Awards and Network ISA for shining a light on independent voices like mine.”Currently attending the American Film Market (AFM), Sarantos is actively pitching his projects and building new creative partnerships. His recent participation in the Online Hollywood Pitch Festival, where his work received strong industry interest, reflects his commitment to bringing powerful, character-driven stories from page to screen.In addition to his work as a screenwriter, Sarantos is a recording artist, author, and host of The Songwriter Show , which broadcasts to listeners in over 200 countries. His multi-disciplinary background continues to shape his distinct creative voice — one that blends heart, music, and cinematic vision into every project.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.