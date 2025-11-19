Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care Recognized for Health-Focused Corporate Social Responsibility at 5th Annual Anthem Awards

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care, LLC announced today that it has been named a Winner in Corporate Social Responsibility under the Health Category for its innovative initiative, “Beyond Beauty: Scar Treatment That Plants Trees & Restores Confidence,” in the 5th Annual Anthem Awards.Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Judges for the 5th Annual Anthem Awards include leaders from organizations such as the American Heart Association, IKEA, the Gates Foundation, NAACP, Land O’Lakes, REI Co-op, Planned Parenthood, TikTok for Good, and Tom’s of Maine, among others.Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care was recognized for its groundbreaking scar treatment program that not only helps patients heal physically and emotionally but also contributes to global reforestation efforts. For every scar treatment purchased, a tree is planted — symbolizing renewal, growth, and confidence for both individuals and the planet.“We are honored to receive this recognition from The Anthem Awards,” said Dr. Sam Speron, founder of Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care, LLC. “Our mission has always been to go beyond traditional skincare — to restore confidence, promote healing, and give back to the earth. This award reinforces our belief that beauty and responsibility go hand in hand.”“The Winners of the 5th Annual Anthem Awards have shown their resilience and continued commitment to a better tomorrow,” said Anthem Awards General Manager, Patricia McLoughlin. “This year’s winners are a source of hope, and I am excited to celebrate their work with the world today.”The 5th Annual Anthem Awards received more than 2,000 submissions from 42 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, The Anthem Awards define a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities.About Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care, LLCFounded by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Sam Speron, Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care, LLC is dedicated to providing effective, ethically developed skincare solutions that merge science, sustainability, and compassion. With over 26 years in private practice, more than 6,400 five-star reviews, and zero malpractice claims, Dr. Speron’s trusted expertise continues to inspire confidence and elevate the standard of care in skincare and wellness.About The Anthem AwardsLaunched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honor purpose- and mission-driven work worldwide. By amplifying voices that spark global change, the Awards define a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action. Categories span Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, & Belonging; Education, Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate.

