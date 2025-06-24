Senate Bill 850 Printer's Number 988
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 988
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
850
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, KANE, PENNYCUICK, J. WARD, HAYWOOD,
SANTARSIERO, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, STEFANO AND VOGEL,
JUNE 24, 2025
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JUNE 24, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 3, 2022 (P.L.2135, No.150),
entitled "An act providing for blood lead assessment and
testing of certain children and pregnant women by health care
providers; imposing duties on the Department of Health; and
requiring certain health insurance policies to cover blood
lead tests," further providing for legislative purpose, for
definitions, for lead poisoning prevention, assessment and
testing and for blood lead assessment and testing coverage.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3(3) of the act of November 3, 2022
(P.L.2135, No.150), known as the Childhood Blood Lead Test Act,
is amended to read:
Section 3. Legislative purpose.
The purposes of this act are:
* * *
(3) To [encourage] require the testing of all children
in this Commonwealth by two years of age so that prompt
diagnosis and treatment, as well as the prevention of harm,
are possible.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
