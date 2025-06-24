Senate Bill 850 Printer's Number 988

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 988

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

850

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, KANE, PENNYCUICK, J. WARD, HAYWOOD,

SANTARSIERO, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, STEFANO AND VOGEL,

JUNE 24, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JUNE 24, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 3, 2022 (P.L.2135, No.150),

entitled "An act providing for blood lead assessment and

testing of certain children and pregnant women by health care

providers; imposing duties on the Department of Health; and

requiring certain health insurance policies to cover blood

lead tests," further providing for legislative purpose, for

definitions, for lead poisoning prevention, assessment and

testing and for blood lead assessment and testing coverage.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3(3) of the act of November 3, 2022

(P.L.2135, No.150), known as the Childhood Blood Lead Test Act,

is amended to read:

Section 3. Legislative purpose.

The purposes of this act are:

* * *

(3) To [encourage] require the testing of all children

in this Commonwealth by two years of age so that prompt

diagnosis and treatment, as well as the prevention of harm,

are possible.

