The Estate of Whitney E. Houston Announces Eleven New Certifications by the RIAA During Her 40th Anniversary in Music

Whitney Houston, Photo Credit: Marc Bryan-Brown (Courtesy of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Estate of Whitney E. Houston today announces the eleven new certifications by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) of the global icon Whitney Houston. This year marks the historic 40th Anniversary of Houston’s career in music and entertainment (February 14, 2025 through February 14, 2026).

In the era of digital streaming, Whitney Houston still remains on top with record-breaking sales from her Arista Records music recordings, including her combined physical sales, digital downloads, and on demand audio and video streams. Houston’s eleven new U.S. RIAA certifications include one album, THE BODYGUARD: ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK ALBUM (19x Platinum) and ten of her biggest and most iconic songs: “I Will Always Love You,” (11x Platinum); “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” (8x Platinum); “I Have Nothing” (4x Platinum); “Higher Love” with Kygo [released on Kygo/RCA Records] and “How Will I Know” (each song is 3x Platinum); “Heartbreak Hotel,” “My Love Is Your Love” and “Saving All My Love” (each song is 2x Platinum); and “Run To You” and “Count On Me” (each song is Platinum).

Additionally, Houston is the first African American artist to have three RIAA Diamond-certified albums (10x Platinum for each album) including her self-titled debut album, WHITNEY HOUSTON; her second studio album, WHITNEY, and THE BODYGUARD: ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK ALBUM.

These new RIAA certifications only include the U.S. numbers and do not include certifications from the 195 countries worldwide. In the U.S. alone, Houston’s RIAA certified units total 114.5 across 38 titles (27 singles plus 11 albums).

“We are honored to share this great news with Whitney’s fans,” says Pat Houston, the executor of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and the president of The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation. “I know that Whitney would be happy to know of the impact that her music has made globally. She always had a generous heart and a loving spirit. She would want us to say thank you to every person that contributed to her recordings, her productions, and the marketing of all her records, especially to Clive Davis and the extraordinary team of Arista Records through her many years at the label.”

Pat Houston continues: “Whitney would also want to say thank you to our partners, Primary Wave Music and her label home, Sony Music Entertainment and Legacy Recordings. She would be delighted to know that her loyal and worldwide fans have continued to love her and carry on her musical legacy through the generations. On behalf of her family and The Estate of Whitney E. Houston, we thank you for celebrating Whitney’s fortieth anniversary with us and for giving her your many years of love and support.”

RIAA President and Chief Operating Officer Michele Ballantyne says: “Whitney Houston’s iconic voice and powerful songs have carried her legacy across generations. With eleven new certifications, RIAA is proud to celebrate how her enduring impact is still felt throughout the music industry and as the Estate’s partnership with Sony finds moments to reach new fans. We are grateful for the remarkable gift Whitney left for us all!”

