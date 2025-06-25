Northern Cape Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs on illegal initiation schools

The Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee has shut down fourteen (14) illegal initiation schools and rescued sixty-seven (67) male initiates in Bojanala Platinum, Dr Kenneth Kaunda and Ngaka Modiri Molema Districts as the winter initiation season starts.

The shutdowns were done during the extensive monitoring operations across the province to ensure that all schools operating during the period are compliant with the Customary Initiation Act of 2021, which provides for the effective regulation of customary initiation practices.

The PICC is also inundated with calls from parents and South African Police Service (SAPS) reporting cases of missing young boys who are believed to have been abducted by principals of bogus schools, who in turn demand a huge ransom from parents.

During a recent oversight visit to Tigane near Klerksdorp, the committee uncovered serious non-compliance at two (2) initiation schools which were operating without the required documentation. The schools were closed, and two (2) cases were opened against the bogus principals, reinforcing the committee’s zero-tolerance stance on unregulated initiation practices.

In light of this, the committee has intensified its inspections across all regions of the province to ensure full compliance before the start of the initiation season this weekend. No school will be allowed to operate without proper documentation, and those found in violation will face legal consequences.

The Deputy Chairperson of the PICC, Andries Stemmer, emphasized the importance of a collaborative approach with all role players to ensuring safe and dignified initiation processes.

“We urge all stakeholders, including traditional leaders (Dikgosi), religious leaders, civil society and the media to support the creation of a safe environment and stop the bogus principals who want to commercialise the practise. Together, we can prevent malpractice and eliminate harmful misconceptions about this cultural practice,” remarked Stemmer.

He further stressed the need for robust communication efforts to reinforce government’s commitment to the safety of initiates. “We support the national message: ‘A ba bowe ba phela’ which means all the initiates must return home alive. So, we are doing everything in our power to ensure that all initiates are under the good care of the experienced principals,” he said.

One hundred and three (103) initiation schools were approved to operate in three districts across the province excluding Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati district. For non-school going initiates, the initiation season started on 09 May 2025 and for school going initiates, it will start this Friday 27 June 2025. All initiation schools will close on the 18 July 2025 to allow for school going children to go back to classes.

The PICC sends a stern warning to any school or operator intending to bypass regulatory requirements: non-compliance will not be tolerated, and swift legal action will be taken. The monitoring operation will continue until the schools are closed.

