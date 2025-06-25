Minister Senzo Mchunu: Launch of Collaborative Implementation Protocol between SAPS and Basic Education

Acknowledgements and Introduction

Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube

Ministers of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale and Dr Polly Boshielo

MEC: Police Oversight and Community Safety in the province, Ms Anroux Marais

National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Fannie Masemola

Dr Granville Whittle, representing the Director-General of the Department of Basic Education

Deputy National Commissioners present

Deputy Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Major General Damoyi

Members of the School Governing Bodies

Representatives of Civil Society Organisations

Senior Officials from SAPS and the Department of Basic Education

Members of the media

Distinguished Guests

Ladies and Gentlemen

Good day to you all. We thank you for your attendance today, as we mark the launch of the Collaborative Implementation Protocol between the South African Police Service and the Department of Basic Education. Today is not just about the formalisation of a 5-year document—it is about the putting into effect of a shared commitment. The finalisation of this Protocol has been a top priority for both our ministries, and rightly so. Our country’s future rests in the hands of our children. And as parents—first and foremost—we all desire the same thing: that our children live good, meaningful lives. We know that a solid education is the foundation of that good life. But for education to thrive, safety must be a given, not a privilege. Our children spend the majority of their time at school. It is in those classrooms and playgrounds where they learn – not only mathematics and literacy, but also values, discipline, and social interaction. When those spaces are unsafe—when learners, educators, and support staff live in fear—it robs them of the very essence of learning and development. There is a need to supplement the existing minimum safety standards in schools and this Protocol serves as but one of those measures aimed at strengthening safety and security in our schools. Recent Crime Stats and Incidents In the recently released crime statistics, 6 counts of murder were recorded as having taken place on the premises of educational institutions. The Western Cape accounts for one; of the sample analysed (5361 counts), 590 murders were committed using firearms in the Western Cape. Further to this, 80 counts of rape were recorded to have occurred at the premises of educational institutions. Whilst we acknowledge that crime is rife throughout the country, there are four provinces with high crime levels: Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Western Cape. Our main focus is on reducing crime in these provinces and we are making headway in that respect. The Western Cape is characterised by gang violence, drug trafficking and usage, illegal firearms, and extortion. The murder rate remains unacceptably high. Every day, our children are enticed into the grip of gangsterism, with false promises of status, money, and power. But we all know – there is no peace in that life. There is only pain, trauma, and destruction. Our schools are not spared. During school holidays especially, we see a rise in burglary and vandalism. These are not victimless crimes. They rob our children of resources, time, and opportunity. They disrupt the education process and destabilise the very environments meant to nurture growth. We have seen in the news and on social media, how unruly some learners are in school. Bullying, drug use, sexual and alcohol abuse have become prevalent in our schools and are a breeding ground for crime in schools. In Samora Machel, here in Cape Town, four children were victims of murder in separate incidents, between the 22nd of May to the 11th of June (that is a three-week time frame). Recently, a 19-year-old Pretoria East pupil was stabbed to death by two other pupils; they have since been arrested. There are many other incidents that occur in our schools, and we must put an end to it. SAPS Efforts and Protocol Provisions As government leaders, elected by the people of this country, we carry a constitutional duty to realise the rights enshrined in our Constitution. The right to safety, the right to dignity, and the right to education are not negotiable. These rights must be protected and upheld in every schoolyard, in every classroom, and in every community. For us in the SAPS, our mandate is clear: to ensure that South Africans are—and feel—safe. But policing is not a one-department responsibility. It requires what we call a whole of government, whole of society approach. That means government institutions must work hand in hand. It means that communities, parents, civil society organisations, and schools must come together and actively participate in efforts to make our environments safe and resilient. The Protocol we are launching today is designed to do exactly that. It promotes a community-based, inclusive approach to school safety—one that takes into account the lived realities of learners, educators, and parents. There is a need to establish functional communication lines between schools and police stations. To this end, the Protocol formalises the linkage between schools and their nearest police stations, ensuring that we have timeous, coordinated responses to incidents and proactive interventions to prevent crime. To fully give effect to this, we recognise the urgent need to ensure that our police stations are well resourced to adequately respond to incidents and that our policing is proactive, responsive, efficient and effective – I do want to assure South Africans that we are building back qualitatively, focusing on our police stations and on policing. We cannot do this without parents; they must be active participants in the fight against crime—starting in their own homes, in their streets, and in their communities. As the South African Police Service, we are committed to playing our part in reversing these trends. As part of our strategy, we are increasing visibility throughout the country. We have identified a number of enablers, which will be implemented to fight and deter crime before it happens. In May, the SAPS Visible Policing in Gauteng hosted learners from different districts in Gauteng and engaged the learners on, amongst others, gangsterism, bullying, and substance abuse. We have the Integrated Crime and Violence Prevention Strategy (ICVPS) in place, which has been incorporated into the Protocol. This strategy is crucial in addressing the root causes of crime and violence in our society, beyond the narrow scope of law enforcement. The ICVPS requires a multi-sectoral approach, bringing together different government departments, civil society, and communities to address the socio-economic factors that contribute to criminal behaviour. This Protocol signifies the continuation of closer cooperation, stronger partnerships, and a renewed commitment to the wellbeing of our children. It reminds us that safety is not the responsibility of the police alone. It is a shared duty—ours as leaders, yours as parents, and everyone’s as citizens. I thank you. #GovZAUpdates

