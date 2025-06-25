Western Cape Government processes applications for metered and e-hailing taxi operating licences in the Metro

The Western Cape Government’s Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) will process new applications for operating licences for metered and e-hailing taxi services in Cape Town. This follows confirmation from the City of Cape Town, as the planning authority, that there is a need for additional operators.

After recently updating its metered and e-hailing taxi demand model, the City of Cape Town confirmed that a total of 6600 vehicles is required to accommodate passenger demand. Results extracted from the Public Transport Regulation System shows that there are currently 5,494 existing metered and e-hailing taxi operating licences registered for the City of Cape Town area. This leaves a shortfall of 1,106 operating licences. This creates a window of opportunity for qualifying operators to apply for the required operating licences.

To ensure an orderly and fair allocation process, applications will be accepted in two phases:

Phase 1: “Late” Renewal Applications (Now open until 30 June 2025)

The Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) has identified that 260 operating licences have expired post 1 March 2023. Operators with expired licences have been notified and are encouraged to submit new applications of lapsed operating licences no later than 30 June 2025 to retain their eligibility. This is a one-off opportunity to apply for the “late renewal” of the operating licence. Operators who are unable to apply by the deadline must provide written reasons to the PRE for consideration. Written motivations must reach the PRE by no later than 30 June 2025.

Phase 2: New Applications (1 July 2025 onwards)

From 1 July 2025, the PRE will begin accepting new applications for the remaining available operating licences. Operators who submitted applications between 1 July 2023 to May 2025, but were not successful, are encouraged to re-apply with updated information and supporting documents.

How to apply:

Applications must be submitted in person at the PRE Shared Services Centre in Bridgetown, Athlone, between 7:30am and 4pm, Monday to Thursday. Application forms are available on our website. Incomplete applications or failure to meet the listed requirements will result in rejection.

As the number of available operating licences are limited, operators are encouraged to submit as early as possible. Once the available spaces are filled, no additional licences will be issued until the City conducts another assessment.

“Metered and e-hailing taxi services play a vital role in the Metro’s transport network, connecting thousands of residents to work, education, and economic opportunities. This window provides a critical opportunity for operators to either renew or apply for licences, ensuring that services remain legal, safe, and aligned with the City’s infrastructure capacity”, said Muneera Allie, Western Cape Mobility Department’s Head of Communication.

For more information, contact Shantel Radien at shantel.radien@westerncape.gov.za or 021 483 0241.

Media enqueries:

Muneera Allie

Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 083 755 3213

