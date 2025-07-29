Police on trafficking of unlicensed firearms

The South African Police Service (SAPS) Anti-Kidnapping Task Team believes it has broken the back of a syndicate involved in the trafficking of unlicensed firearms.

On Monday evening, 28 July 2025, an intelligence-driven operation involving various units including SAPS Crime Intelligence, the Gauteng Provincial Investigating Unit (PIU), JHB K9, JMPD and private security, led to the arrest of two suspects in Meyersdal, Johannesburg.

The arrest of the 34 and 45-year-old suspects follows several days of surveillance and information gathering across provinces where suspects involved in the moving of unlicensed firearms were identified. As suspects collected the firearms, the team moved in for a coordinated tactical takedown in Meyersdal.

The suspects were found with 30 x 9mm unlicensed firearms.

Further investigation confirmed the weapons were destined for the Western Cape, and the suspects intended to transport the unlicensed firearms themselves.

Both suspects have been linked to various other cases in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

The suspects are in custody and are facing multiple charges including illegal possession and trafficking of firearms. Investigations are ongoing to track down more members of this illegal firearm trafficking syndicate.

Enquiries:

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe

Cell: 082 040 8808

E-mail: athlendamathe@saps.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA