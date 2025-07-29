Gauteng Legislature welcomes breakthrough in illegal firearms trafficking case

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety welcomes the significant breakthrough by law enforcement agencies following the arrest of two suspects believed to be part of a sophisticated firearms trafficking syndicate operating in Gauteng and other provinces.

The suspects were apprehended on Monday, 28 July 2025, in Meyersdal, Johannesburg, during a coordinated, intelligence-driven operation led by a multi-disciplinary task team.

The operation resulted in the recovery of 30 unlicensed 9mm firearms reportedly destined for the Western Cape province.

Preliminary investigations have linked the suspects to a series of serious crimes committed in both Gauteng and the Western Cape. They are currently in custody and face multiple charges, including the illegal possession and trafficking of unlicensed firearms.

The committee commends the swift and collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies, including private security partners, whose actions not only led to a major seizure, but also disrupted the flow of illegal weapons that continue to fuel violent crime in our communities.

Unlicensed and illegal firearms are not merely tools of violence, they are enablers of organised crime, murder, armed robbery, gender-based violence, and gang-related activities. Their widespread availability undermines public safety, erodes trust in law enforcement, and perpetuates cycles of violence and impunity.

The committee is deeply concerned about the role illegal firearms play in high-profile and serial crimes. A notable example is the weapon used in the 2022 murder of popular musician DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards, which was later linked to at least 10 other murder cases across Gauteng and other provinces. This case illustrates the devastating impact of illegal firearms and the urgent need to dismantle the networks that distribute them.

This arrest and seizure mark a critical milestone in the fight against organised crime and the illegal arms trade. The committee views this operation as a decisive step toward preventing further criminal acts that could have resulted from the circulation of these weapons.

In light of this breakthrough, the committee reiterates its unwavering support for the call toward a gun-free South Africa. We urge all citizens to actively participate in efforts to rid our communities of illegal firearms by surrendering unused, unlicensed, and unwanted guns to the relevant authorities. A safer society begins with collective action and shared responsibility.

Enquiries:

Mr Thebe Khumalo

Cell: 072 266 1021

Email: tkhumalo@gpl.gov.za

