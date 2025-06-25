Compressed Natural Gas Market Forecast 2025-2034: Market Size, Growth Factors, Trends, and Competitive Landscape

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Compressed Natural Gas Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Compressed Natural Gas Market is set to experience a significant surge in the coming years, with figures projected to rise from $187.95 billion in 2024 to an impressive $213.29 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.5% in just one year. This notable expansion is largely driven by environmental regulations and emission compliance, transportation sector adoption, governmental incentives and subsidies, as well as energy security and diversification strategies.

How Does The Future Look For The Compressed Natural Gas Market?

In line with these growth drivers, the compressed natural gas market is expected to continue its rapid growth in the years to come. By 2029, projections indicate that the market will attain a size of $340.2 billion, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.4%. This forthcoming growth can be attributed to a global push for clean energy, the rise of renewable natural gas RNG, government initiatives for sustainable mobility, the expansion of CNG infrastructure, and urban air quality initiatives.

What Is Expected To Drive This Rapid Compressed Natural Gas Market Growth?

The increasing number of government initiatives expected to propel the growth of the compressed natural gas market going forward. These government initiatives, involving specific actions, programs, or projects undertaken to address particular issues, achieve specific goals, or implement policies, can greatly facilitate the adoption of compressed natural gas CNG. This includes providing financial incentives, regulatory support, and infrastructure development, encouraging businesses and consumers to transition to this cleaner fuel for transportation. This not only reduces environmental impact, but it also promotes sustainable energy practices.

Who Are Some Of The Key Players In The Compressed Natural Gas Market Industry?

Major participants in the compressed natural gas market today include Royal Dutch Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, Chevron Corporation, Phillips 66 Company, PJSC Gazprom, ConocoPhillips Company, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Trillium Energy Partners LLC, Chart Industries Inc., Cavagna Group SpA, NeoGas Inc., Luxfer Holdings plc, Clean Energy Fuels Corp., J-W Power Company, Hexagon Composites ASA, Oasis Engineering Ltd., Agility Fuel Solutions LLC, and Galileo Technologies S.A., to name just a few.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Compressed Natural Gas Market?

One of the emerging trends in the compressed natural gas market is the development of new solutions such as BioCNG plants as a strategy to gain a competitive edge in the market. BioCNG, short for biocompressed natural gas, is a renewable energy source derived from the anaerobic digestion or fermentation of organic materials like agricultural residues, organic waste, or dedicated energy crops.

What Does The Compressed Natural Gas Market Breakdown Look Like?

The compressed natural gas market report segments this industry in different ways. Firstly, we have the type category: Non-Associated Gas, Associated Gas, and Unconventional Sources. Moreover, by product type, we have Dedicated Fuel, Bi-Fuel, Dual Fuel. Finally, the market is segmented by application into Light Passenger Vehicles, Medium or Heavy Duty Vehicles, and Other Applications.

How Is The Compressed Natural Gas Market Spread Across The Globe?

In terms of regional insights, the Asia-Pacific region was the largest player in the compressed natural gas market in 2024, dominating other regions like Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Discover more about The Business Research Company when you explore our extensive database of over 15000+ reports covering 27 industries and 60+ geographies.

