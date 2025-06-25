Digital Out-Of-Home Advertising Global Market Report for M&A, Expansion, and Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Digital Out-Of-Home Advertising Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Digital Out-Of-Home Advertising Market?

the digital out-of-home advertising market has experienced significant growth in recent years. With a less than thrilling past, this form of advertising turned the game around by displaying an impressive growth from $19.31 billion in 2024 to an expected $21.70 billion in 2025. This shows a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.4%. Several factors contributed to this steep rise, including rising smart city initiatives, growth in the use of the Internet of Things, an increase in the use of digital signage with city transport, upward trends of usage in smart beacons for location-specific ads, and the growing demand for multilingual content.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=21438&type=smp

What Does The Future Hold For The Digital Out-Of-Home Advertising Market?

enlightens us about the projection made on the digital out-of-home advertising market. This market is foreseen to witness a state of rapid growth in the next few years and is expected to rise to $34.25 billion in 2029. This will be at a CAGR of 12.1%. Expansion in the forecast period springs from the growth of connected smart devices, the growing demand for eco-friendly digital displays, strides in digital transit and mobile solutions, adoption of facial recognition for targeted ads, and a rise in digital billboards in the retail environment.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-out-of-home-advertising-global-market-report

What Are The Propulsion Factors Behind The Digital Out-Of-Home Advertising Market Growth?

The market growth is fueled by myriad drivers, high on this list is the insatiable demand for creative and interactive displays. Creative and interactive display refers to digital screens or visual installations which actively engage users by merging creativity and interactivity. They enhance user engagement, harness cutting-edge technology, create personalized experiences, offer competitive advantages, instigate interactions in the retail sector, and enable real-time data collection for targeted marketing.

Who Holds The Reins In The Digital Out-Of-Home Advertising Market?

Key industry players maneuvering this digital evolution include ProSiebenSat1 Media, VGI Global Media, JCDecaux, Clear Channel, Lamar Advertising Company, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA, Outfront Media Inc., Daktronics Inc., oOh!media Limited, Bennett Coleman & Company Limited, APG|SGA, Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Global Outdoor Media Limited, Pattison Outdoor Advertising, Talon Outdoor Ltd, Broadsign International LLC, QMS Media Limited, Exterion Media Group, ZETA Display, Vistar Media, Ocean Outsider, Blue Fin Media, EyeMedia LLC, Adomni, and Global Advertising Media Private Limited.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Digital Out-Of-Home Advertising Market?

Not content in just being players of this industry, these companies are also trendsetters. They are focusing on developing innovative offerings like dynamic outdoor advertising platforms. These platforms offer an omnichannel digital advertising experience. They also allow real-time updates and adaptability of advertising content based on contextual factors like weather, time, and audience demographics. This equips brands to deliver relevant messages to consumers as an interaction is made with the advertisement.

How Is The Digital Out-Of-Home Advertising Digital Out-Of-Home Advertising Market Segregated?

This report reveals an engaging segmentation in the digital out-of-home advertising market:

1 By Format Type: Digital Billboard, Video Advertising, Ambient Advertising, Other Formats

2 By Organization Size: Large And Medium Enterprise, Small Enterprise

3 By Application: Indoor, Outdoor

4 By End Users: Retail, Recreation, Banking, Transportation, Education, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1 By Digital Billboard: Large-Format LED Billboards, Interactive Digital Billboards, Programmatic Digital Billboards, 3D Digital Billboards, Mobile Digital Billboards

2 By Video Advertising: In-Transit Video Advertising, Digital Place-Based Video Screens, Retail And Mall Video Displays, Stadium And Arena Video Advertising, Airport And Transit Hub Video Displays

3 By Ambient Advertising: Augmented Reality AR DOOH Ads, Projection Mapping Advertising, Smart Sensor-Based Interactive Ads, Holographic Display Advertising, Digital Wall And Floor Projections

4 By Other Formats: Digital Street Furniture Advertising, Digital Transit Media Advertising, AI-Powered Contextual DOOH Ads, Geolocation-Based DOOH Advertising, Weather-Responsive DOOH Ads

What Is The Geographic Distribution Of The Digital Out-Of-Home Advertising Market?

The digital out-of-home advertising market landscape spans across diverse geographies. In 2024, North America wore the crown of the largest region in the market. The forecast points towards Asia-Pacific as the fastest-growing region. Other regions covered in the report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company.

Digital Signature Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-signature-global-market-report

Digital PC Games Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-pc-games-global-market-report

Digital Publishing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-publishing-global-market-report

The Business Research Company, the harbinger of this report, has furnished over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies. Producing comprehensive, data-rich research and insights, The Business Research Company has carved out a reputable niche for itself. Access to 1,500,000 datasets, profound secondary research, and exclusive insights from industry leaders, the path to staying ahead in the competition is illuminated.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.