Global Herbs And Spices Market Set For 6.1% Growth, Reaching $247.12 Billion By 2029

It will grow to $247.12 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. ”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025

What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Herbs And Spices Market?
According to the recent reports, the global herbs and spices market size has been growing strongly over the recent years. It is estimated to grow from $183.49 billion in 2024 to $195.15 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. With the increased demand for organic products, globalization of cuisine, rise of ethnic foods, and growth in the food processing industry, the market has seen consistent expansion. Moreover, the inherent health benefits and the rising popularity of convenience foods have further propelled the growth of this market.

What Does The Future Hold For The Herbs And Spices Market?
Predicting future trends, the herbs and spices market continues its strong growth trajectory, and it is expected to reach $247.12 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.1%. This estimated growth can primarily be attributed to rising vegetation, increased demand for immune-boosting spices, growing preference for bold flavors, and the expansion of the foodservice industry. Alongside these factors, growing e-commerce for spices is also expected to drive the demand in the forecast period.

What's Driving The Herbs and Spices Market?
One of the significant growth drivers of the herbs and spices market is the rising demand for organic food. Organic food, defined as agricultural products grown and processed without synthetic chemicals or genetically modified organisms GMOs, has grown considerably popular in the recent years. With increased health consciousness, concerns around environmental sustainability, and growing awareness towards chemical-free and nutrient-rich produce, the rise in organic food consumption has subsequently boosted the need for herbs and spices—valued for their natural properties and ability to enhance chemical-free diets.

Who Holds The Reins In The Herbs And Spices Market?
Major companies operating in the herbs and spices market are Associated British Foods plc, Olam International, McCormick & Company Inc., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Döhler GmbH, Synthite Industries Ltd., Everest Spices, DS Group, Elite Spice Inc., Frontier Co-op, Mountain Rose Herbs, Raps GmbH & Co. KG, Pacific Spice Company, Inc., Bart Ingredients Company Ltd., Badia Spices Inc., Organic Herb Inc., Vanns Spices Ltd., Baron Spices & Seasonings, Durkee-Mower Inc., and Ganesha Foods.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Herbs And Spices Market?
These key industry players are increasingly focusing on technological innovations, specifically around advanced and attractive packaging systems to enhance product shelf life and maintain freshness. It serves two crucial purposes: to improve consumer convenience and sustainability and attract more consumers by enhancing the visual appeal of the product.

How Is The Herbs And Spices Herbs And Spices Market Segregated?

An Overview Of The Market Segmentation
The herbs and spices market can be divided into several segments and subsegments.

Product Type: Herbs, Spices, Paprika Hot Pepper, Cumin
Form: Powder And Granules, Flakes, Paste, Whole Or Fresh
Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Indirect Sales
End Use: Food, Beverage, Food Service, Retail Sales

The subsegments include:
Herbs: Basil, Oregano, Thyme, Rosemary, Parsley, Mint
Spices: Black Pepper, Turmeric, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Cloves, Ginger
Paprika Hot Pepper: Smoked Paprika, Sweet Paprika, Hot Paprika
Cumin: Whole Cumin Seeds, Ground Cumin, Black Cumin

What Is The Geographic Distribution Of The Herbs And Spices Market?
In 2024, North America was the largest region in the herbs and spices market. However, the market spans across various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The market report also delves into country-specific data, covering Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

