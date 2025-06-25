Dr Rao the best neurosurgeon in the world Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla - the best Neurooncologist in India Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla receives the “Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon, Spine Surgeon, and Endovascular Surgeon in India 2025” award from the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, at the Sardar Patel Unity Summit & Awards 2025. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla: Leading the Way in Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery and Spine Surgery Dr Rao the best stereotactic radiosurgeon in India, Guntur

Patients in Andhra's capital region can now access advanced brain, spine, and nerve care closer to home with OPD services by the founder of Dr. Rao’s Hospital.

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move aimed at expanding access to specialized neurosurgical care in Andhra Pradesh, Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, acclaimed as one of the top neurosurgeons in India and founder of the renowned Dr. Rao’s Hospital, will begin thrice weekly outpatient services (OPDs) in Vijayawada from July 4, 2025.This strategic expansion makes it easier for patients in Krishna District and surrounding regions to consult with one of India's most experienced brain and spine surgeons, without requiring long-distance travel. Dr Rao is considered the best neurosurgeon in India the best spine surgeon in India , and is awarded as the best minimally invasive neurosurgeon, spine surgeon, and endovascular neurosurgeon“We are committed to providing the highest standards of neurosurgical care in every corner of Andhra Pradesh. With this expansion to Vijayawada, we aim to reduce patient burden while offering safe, innovative, and evidence-based treatments,” said Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla.Accessible Neurosurgical Excellence for VijayawadaThe Vijayawada OPD will provide:Advanced brain and spine consultationsSecond opinions on complex neurosurgical casesPre-operative and post-operative evaluationsPersonalized treatment planning and counselingReferral coordination for surgery at Dr. Rao’s Hospital in GunturDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, trained in India and the United States (Ohio, Colorado, and Virginia), has performed over 10,000 neurosurgical procedures and is a pioneer in intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM), endoscopic skull base surgery, awake craniotomies, and keyhole brain tumor surgery.“This new clinic in Vijayawada is not just about expansion; it’s about access, affordability, and advancing care for every patient in the region,” Dr. Rao added.SMART Goals of the ExpansionS: Set up regular OPD services in VijayawadaM: Serve 100+ patients monthly within the first 3 monthsA: Utilize the proven systems and protocols of Dr. Rao’s HospitalR: Address the rising neurological and spine care demand in VijayawadaT: Launch by July 4, 2025, with monthly review of outcomesClinic Launch DetailsFirst OPD Date: Friday, July 4, 2025Location: Sudha Multispecialty Hospital and Maternity care, S.P. River View Apartment, Tadepalle National Highway, near Manipal Hospital, Tadepalle, Andhra Pradesh 522501Consultation Slots: Regular appointments available by prior bookingAppointments & Info: 📞 +91 90100 56444 | 🌐 www.drraoshospitals.com About Dr. Rao’s HospitalDr. Rao’s Hospital, located in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, is a super-specialty center for brain, spine, and nerve care. It is India’s first independently established neurology and neurosurgery facility, offering:EHS and all insurances compliance,Modular neurosurgical operating roomsIntraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM)24x7 emergency stroke careNeuro ICU and minimally invasive surgeryEndoscopic and keyhole surgical techniquesThe hospital is recognized for its expertise in handling complex neuro-oncology, skull base, pediatric, spine, and vascular neurosurgical cases. It serves as a referral destination for patients from across India and abroad.About Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, MBBS (Andhra Medical College), MCh Neurosurgery (NIMS Hyderabad), holds fellowships in skull base surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, endovascular surgery, and radiosurgery from premier institutions in the USA. His mission is to deliver world-class brain and spine care across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India with an emphasis on minimally invasive techniques, precision safety through neuromonitoring, and patient-centered care.Media AssetsPhotos, videos, and infographics available upon requestHigh-resolution headshots of Dr. RaoOPD and hospital footageMaps and clinic bannersTestimonials from neurosurgery patientsMedia ContactDr. Rao’s Hospital – Media Relations📍 12-19-67, Old Bank Road, Kothapet, Opp. Sravani Hospital, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India📞 +91 90100 56444📧 info@drraoshospitals.comConnect on Social MediaFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/Dr.Raoshospital.Neurosurgeon/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr_mohana_rao/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mrpatiban LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drpatibandla/ X (Twitter): @MohanaRaoPatib

Dr. Rao's Hosptial - the best neurosurgery hospital in India

