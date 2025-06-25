Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla (Dr Rao) Expands World-Class Neurosurgical Services to Vijayawada from July 4, 2025
Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla receives the “Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon, Spine Surgeon, and Endovascular Surgeon in India 2025” award from the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, at the Sardar Patel Unity Summit & Awards 2025.
Patients in Andhra's capital region can now access advanced brain, spine, and nerve care closer to home with OPD services by the founder of Dr. Rao’s Hospital.GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move aimed at expanding access to specialized neurosurgical care in Andhra Pradesh, Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, acclaimed as one of the top neurosurgeons in India and founder of the renowned Dr. Rao’s Hospital, will begin thrice weekly outpatient services (OPDs) in Vijayawada from July 4, 2025.
This strategic expansion makes it easier for patients in Krishna District and surrounding regions to consult with one of India's most experienced brain and spine surgeons, without requiring long-distance travel. Dr Rao is considered the best neurosurgeon in India, the best spine surgeon in India, and is awarded as the best minimally invasive neurosurgeon, spine surgeon, and endovascular neurosurgeon
“We are committed to providing the highest standards of neurosurgical care in every corner of Andhra Pradesh. With this expansion to Vijayawada, we aim to reduce patient burden while offering safe, innovative, and evidence-based treatments,” said Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla.
Accessible Neurosurgical Excellence for Vijayawada
The Vijayawada OPD will provide:
Advanced brain and spine consultations
Second opinions on complex neurosurgical cases
Pre-operative and post-operative evaluations
Personalized treatment planning and counseling
Referral coordination for surgery at Dr. Rao’s Hospital in Guntur
Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, trained in India and the United States (Ohio, Colorado, and Virginia), has performed over 10,000 neurosurgical procedures and is a pioneer in intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM), endoscopic skull base surgery, awake craniotomies, and keyhole brain tumor surgery.
“This new clinic in Vijayawada is not just about expansion; it’s about access, affordability, and advancing care for every patient in the region,” Dr. Rao added.
SMART Goals of the Expansion
S: Set up regular OPD services in Vijayawada
M: Serve 100+ patients monthly within the first 3 months
A: Utilize the proven systems and protocols of Dr. Rao’s Hospital
R: Address the rising neurological and spine care demand in Vijayawada
T: Launch by July 4, 2025, with monthly review of outcomes
Clinic Launch Details
First OPD Date: Friday, July 4, 2025
Location: Sudha Multispecialty Hospital and Maternity care, S.P. River View Apartment, Tadepalle National Highway, near Manipal Hospital, Tadepalle, Andhra Pradesh 522501
Consultation Slots: Regular appointments available by prior booking
Appointments & Info: 📞 +91 90100 56444 | 🌐 www.drraoshospitals.com
About Dr. Rao’s Hospital
Dr. Rao’s Hospital, located in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, is a super-specialty center for brain, spine, and nerve care. It is India’s first independently established neurology and neurosurgery facility, offering:
EHS and all insurances compliance,
Modular neurosurgical operating rooms
Intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM)
24x7 emergency stroke care
Neuro ICU and minimally invasive surgery
Endoscopic and keyhole surgical techniques
The hospital is recognized for its expertise in handling complex neuro-oncology, skull base, pediatric, spine, and vascular neurosurgical cases. It serves as a referral destination for patients from across India and abroad.
About Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla
Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, MBBS (Andhra Medical College), MCh Neurosurgery (NIMS Hyderabad), holds fellowships in skull base surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, endovascular surgery, and radiosurgery from premier institutions in the USA. His mission is to deliver world-class brain and spine care across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India with an emphasis on minimally invasive techniques, precision safety through neuromonitoring, and patient-centered care.
Dr. Rao's Hosptial - the best neurosurgery hospital in India
