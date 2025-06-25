Jumbula Helps Camps Eliminate Paperwork and Streamline Operations Digitally

Reduce paperwork by automating installment tracking and follow-up reminders Set up camp programs with flexible pricing, drop-in options and extra services

Camp operators are going digital with Jumbula, cutting paperwork and streamlining operations with an all-in-one management platform.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across the country, camp operators are moving away from paper-based processes in favor of online camp management systems . The shift is saving organizations thousands of printed pages each season—and simplifying operations for staff and families.One key player driving this shift is Jumbula, a leading provider of online registration and operations management for camps. The company helps camp operators manage their full season digitally—from sign-ups to safety check-ins to parent communications. According to a recent Jumbula survey, camp operators using the platform report saving an average of over 2,000 printed pages per season by switching from paper forms, waivers, and attendance sheets to a streamlined digital experience.With a single platform, camps can now:- Manage registration, payments, and capacity in one place- Communicate with families by email or SMS- Track attendance in real time using digital check-in- Adjust schedules as needed throughout the seasonThe shift is also making camps more flexible. Families can register for individual days, multiple weeks, or entire seasons based on their needs. Drop-in sessions are easier to offer and manage digitally, helping many camps expand participation.By reducing manual work and improving communication, camps are seeing:- Shorter registration times- Fewer payment errors or missed deadlines- More time for staff to focus on programming- Stronger relationships with parents through consistent updatesThis move toward digital operations reflects a broader shift in youth programs: modernizing systems, reducing waste, and creating smoother experiences for both families and organizers.About JumbulaFounded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, Jumbula is a leading provider of online registration and payment systems for camps and classes. Jumbula provides a complete end-to-end ecosystem for enrollment services, secure payments, invoicing, recurring billing, communication, and marketing promotional services. The Jumbula platform is ideal for institutions of any size for many markets, such as schools, daycare facilities, learning centers, enrichment academies, sports clubs, performing arts, and religious schools. To find out more about Jumbula, please visit www.jumbula.com

