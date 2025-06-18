Jumbula Launches Pay-As-You-Go Billing Option to Help Clients Optimize Costs

Jumbula introduces Pay-As-You-Go billing for flexible, usage-based cost control. This flexible model allows administrators to pay for add-on features only when needed, helping them control costs throughout the year.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jumbula, a leading provider of online registration and program management solutions, has announced the launch of its new Pay-As-You-Go billing plan —designed to offer clients a more adaptable way to manage their costs.This flexible billing option allows organizations to pay based on actual platform usage, such as the number of enrollments processed, emails sent, or optional add-ons activated. By aligning costs with real-time activity, this model helps clients reduce unnecessary expenses and gain greater control over their operational budgets."At Jumbula, we’re committed to making our platform as accessible and flexible as possible. With the launch of our new consumption-based plan, we’re empowering organizations to grow at their own pace—without upfront costs or long-term commitments," said Jalal Feghhi, CEO of Jumbula. "This new model reinforces our mission to support programs of all sizes with powerful features that scale with their evolving needs."Jumbula is the only company in the online registration and program management industry that offers a comprehensive pay-as-you-go billing model covering essential platform features, with optional add-ons available.Key Benefits of the Pay-As-You-Go Plan:Usage-Based BillingClients are charged based on actual usage—such as enrollments or messages sent—rather than paying a flat monthly fee.Adapts to Any Program Size or ScheduleSuitable for year-round, seasonal, or occasional programs, with no need to change pricing plans.Add-On When NeededClients can activate extra features—such as email campaigns, text messaging, photo sharing, and inventory management—only when needed, and only pay for what they use.Clear, Upfront PricingSimple enrollment packs and add-on pricing help organizations plan and manage their budgets more easily.No Contracts or Long-Term CommitmentsThe plan provides flexibility for organizations that prefer to avoid fixed terms or upfront costs.“Our goal is to provide flexible solutions that grow with our clients,” said Ignacio Carranza, VP of Sales and Marketing at Jumbula. “With Pay-As-You-Go, we’re making it easier for seasonal programs or organizations with variable participation to manage costs more effectively. It’s a fresh, client-first approach to billing—backed by the reliability and innovation Jumbula is known for.”For more information about the Pay-As-You-Go billing plan, please visit www.jumbula.com About JumbulaFounded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, Jumbula is a leading provider of online registration and payment systems for camps and classes. Jumbula provides a complete end-to-end ecosystem for enrollment services, secure payments, invoicing, recurring billing, communication, and marketing promotional services. The Jumbula platform is ideal for institutions of any size for many markets, such as schools, daycare facilities, learning centers, enrichment academies, sports clubs, performing arts, and religious schools. To find out more about Jumbula, please visit www.jumbula.com

