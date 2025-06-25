MEC Martin Meyer sends condolences to families of Springfield construction accident

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure extends its deepest condolences to the families of the construction workers affected by today’s tragic accident in Springfield Park, Durban, which claimed the life of one person. According to reports, a group of workers had been on site when suddenly the scaffolding collapsed resulting in the injury of four workers while their colleague died.

As a custodian of the built environment and construction, KZN Public Works and Infrastructure, through MEC Martin Meyer, expresses a growing concern over such reported incidents.

Just earlier this year, in January, seven workers were left injured during a structural collapse at a site along the R102 near King Shaka International Airport, In May, last year, four construction workers were killed when a wall collapsed on them in Ballito and in July last year a construction worker was killed after falling off a roof in Morningside.

MEC Meyer believes construction workers play an integral role in realizing the built environment that many citizens get to experience. The built environment is often seen as a symbol of a thriving economy and society; however, such tragic incidents only serve as a reminder of lives that stand to be affected or lost when something goes wrong.

While full details of today’s incident are still to emerge, MEC Meyer urges all affected communities to allow law enforcement and relevant authorities to get to the cause of the horrific accident.

The issue of safe and conducive construction sites, whether for small or bigger projects, is one that MEC Meyer takes very seriously and to this end his office continues to meet with industry stakeholders, captains of industry and law enforcement agencies on a monthly and an ongoing basis to find solutions. This also includes realizing sites that are safe from elements of threat such as extortionists, including violence.

MEC Meyer wishes to acknowledge the urgent response by emergency services and law enforcement personnel during these incidents and sends his prayers to the communities whose loved ones have been affected.

