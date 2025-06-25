Hanlon Law Secures Spot Among ThreeBestRated®'s 2025 Top Three Criminal Defense Attorneys in Tampa
When Floridians' reputation, freedom, and future are at stake, one firm that remains a beacon of hope for them is Hanlon Law. Knowing the distressing nature of criminal law, they work tirelessly to protect their clients' rights and get their lives back on track.
Recently the firm has cracked the tough-to-crack 50-Point Inspection of ThreeBestRated® and secured a place among the “Top Three Criminal Defense Lawyers in Tampa.” Since 2020, this accolade has found its way to Hanlon Law, which highlights their exceptional legal representation, and the trust people have in them.
A Florida Native Fighting for Floridians’ Rights
Led by Florida native Will Hanlon, the firm Hanlon Law is known for its tenacity, ethical practices, and results-driven strategies. Will Hanlon brings over three decades of experience and more than just courtroom experience. After earning his law degree from St. Thomas University School of Law in 1993 and being admitted to The Florida Bar in 1994, Will went on to found his own firm Hanlon Law.
Over the years, Will Hanlon has built a reputation as a fierce advocate, defending clients in criminal cases ranging from serious charges like homicide to minor infractions such as traffic violations. Be it a dismissal, a charge reduction, or an acquittal, he fights vigorously and effectively for his clients’ best interests. He has represented defendants in both the state and federal courts. His extensive legal experience covers courts not only in Tampa but also across Temple Terrace, Brandon, Riverview, Orlando, Clearwater, Gainesville, and the entire Panhandle.
Will is also a proud member of esteemed professional organizations, including:
>> The Florida Bar
>> National Criminal Defense College
>> Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers
>> National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers
>> American College of Barristers
>> Hillsborough County Bar Association
Hanlon Law: More Than a Defense Attorney
At present, Hanlon Law has a team of four dedicated lawyers —Nick Chotos, Blair Jackson, Dustin Wagner, and the founder Will Hanlon. What sets Hanlon Law apart is the personalized and compassionate approach they offer to their clients. At Hanlon Law, they understand the negative repercussions that a criminal charge brings to anyone’s life. That’s why they have built their practice on the foundation of zealous and empathetic representation, which ensures that the clients and their families feel supported from start to finish.
Timely response is an added advantage of hiring Hanlon Law. Their main office is in Tampa, but their services extend throughout Florida, assisting people who are navigating criminal charges in the region.
Theft crimes, white collar crimes, child abuse, sex crimes, impaired driving, domestic violence charges, college campus crimes, drug crimes, injection-related charges, and homicide are some of the important cases the Hanlon Law team handles.
To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.tampadefenseattorney.com.
Will Hanlon
