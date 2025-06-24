New sporting infrastructure and youth programs kick off

Release date: 25/06/25

Dozens of sport and active recreation organisations are set to share in more than $8 million to build new infrastructure and roll out programs to get young people moving.

Recipients of two major Government initiatives – the Community Recreation and Sport Facilities Program (CRSFP) and Active State Collaboration Program (ASCP) – will use funding allocated to upgrade their facilities and boost participation rates.

The Malinauskas Government is investing $5.6 million in 31 projects through the CRSFP, supporting clubs to deliver new infrastructure like courts, clubrooms, lighting and irrigation systems.

Two-out-of-three recipients (68 per cent) are based in greater metropolitan and regional areas, including Mount Gambier, Booleroo, Berri, Kadina and Streaky Bay.

Denman Tennis Club, a successful applicant in Adelaide’s south, will receive $448,000 to resurface six tennis courts and construct a female and male ambulant and accessible toilet/changeroom facilities along with a new kitchen.

The upgrades will help ensure the growing club, which has sections dating back to the 1950s, is more welcoming for girls and women and removes barriers to participation for people with a disability.

This round of the CRSFP directly contributes to projects which are worth more than $12 million and will support 49 full-time jobs during construction.

An additional 15 projects – delivered under the ASCP – will enable sporting and other organisations to partner and develop unique ways to get young people active.

Much of the $2.4 million program will target the critical 12 to 15 age group, which shows a decline in physical activity during the move to high school.

Projects include the Future Lifesavers training program for at-risk youth in Whyalla and Murray Bridge, and Active Youth program for disengaged youth in Port Lincoln.

Autism and ADHD educational training resources for sporting clubs will also be supported through a $244,000 grant.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

These programs tackle the issues that can impact South Australians being active and having access to inclusive spaces.

We are supporting clubs and organisations to deliver fit-for-purpose infrastructure to boost grassroots participation, with a strong focus in our regions.

Getting young people to put their phones down requires an innovative approach, so it’s great to see so many new ideas to engage more children in physical activity – and build on the Government’s work in this area.

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce

We want to support young people to thrive no matter where they live in our state.

As a country girl at heart I appreciate that sport was very much my home away from home. It was the foundation for friendships formed and a safe place to spend my time productively.

We want to support as many clubs as possible to feel equipped to support the needs of young people – helping to foster a strong, connected community. It’s incredible to see how many initiatives have been realised thanks to the CRSFP and ASCP.

Attributable to Denman Tennis Club President and CRSFP grant recipient, Ben Perry

The significant funding provided by the State Government, including the financial support from the Mitcham Council and our own contributions, gives the Denman Tennis Club the chance to bring its facilities into the present after decades without substantial upgrades to the clubroom facilities.

We will be able to replace our outdated kitchen and toilet areas, resurface our worn courts, and create spaces that are compliant, inclusive, and welcoming.

These changes will make a real difference to our community by removing barriers to participation, making the club accessible for people with disabilities and more welcoming for our female members through improved changeroom and bathroom facilities.

It is an exciting step forward that will help us support both our current and future members and promote the great game of tennis and sport more broadly into the future.