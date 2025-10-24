Aerospace company sets up first facility outside of US

In a big win for South Australian industry and advanced manufacturing, a US aerospace company has opened a facility in Adelaide – its first outside of Pennsylvania – supported by a Malinauskas Government investment attraction program.

Life Support International (LSI) has launched a new specialised service centre in Adelaide’s northern suburbs that will be responsible for the maintenance of lifesaving equipment on board maritime patrol aircraft.

Highly trained staff at the Elizabeth South facility will primarily service the company’s flagship product – the UNI-PAC III – a 20-person life raft stored in and deployed from Boeing P-8A Poseidon bomb bays.

Two local hires have already received specialised training to undertake the work and have commenced at the site, however the company is projecting it will expand its roster to 17 employees by the end of the decade.

In addition to a $100,000 grant from the Malinauskas Government’s Investment Accelerator Program, a joint $200 million Federal and State initiative to develop a Deep Maintenance and Modification Facility for Australian Defence Force aircraft factored heavily in LSI’s decision to set up in South Australia.

The P-8A Poseidon – a Boeing 737 variant – is used by most western militaries, including the Australian Defence Force, with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) basing its fleet in Edinburgh. Under previous arrangements, the RAAF would need to ship the product back to the US for maintenance.

Local veteran-owned company, BiORG, which specialises in defence support systems and logistics, will manage the day-to-day operation of LSI’s new facility as part of a strategic partnership between the two businesses.

The new facility will position South Australia as the Asia-Pacific service centre for the lifesaving technology and will create specialised roles across aircraft maintenance, aerospace engineering, and supply chain logistics.

This will not only create new, highly skilled jobs, but will also invest in advanced manufacturing technologies and ensure that Australia’s defence personnel have access to the safest and most dependable lifesaving equipment as they serve our nation.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

LSI and its Asia Pacific Service Centre are valuable additions to South Australia’s thriving defence industry.

LSI has already supported our defence forces with life support equipment for many years, and setting up in South Australia will allow them to continue to do so faster, more efficiently and while building local expertise.

South Australia’s investment in the defence aerospace sector through initiatives like the Deep Maintenance and Modification Facility is fuelling local economic activity and skilled jobs growth.

Attributable to Matt Burnell MP, Federal Member for Spence

Having spent over a decade at sea in the merchant navy and the offshore oil and gas industry, I know firsthand how critical the technology developed by LSI will be for the people who rely on it when conditions turn life-threatening.

LSI’s decision to establish its first facility outside the United States is another strong vote of confidence in the skills and capability we have here in the North.

The Deep Maintenance and Modification Facility was delivered through a partnership between the Albanese and Malinauskas Labor Governments, and that investment has helped attract global leaders like LSI to South Australia while building long-term sovereign capability and industry here in the North.

Attributable to Greg Yerkes, President, Life Support International

Today marks a proud moment for Life Support International with the opening of our new facility here in South Australia. From the beginning, LSI has been guided by a simple but vital purpose: to deliver mission-critical equipment that saves lives.

Over the years, our products have supported military aircrews, search-and-rescue teams, and first responders, ensuring that when they go into harm’s way, they come home safely.

We are very grateful for the support from the Federal and South Australian Governments which have been instrumental in achieving this milestone.

I want to acknowledge the exceptional efforts, professionalism and dedication of the LSI and BiORG teams.

We look forward to expanding our presence in the Indo Pacific region and hiring and training South Australians in our specialist field of Aeronautical Life Support Equipment.

Attributable to Doug Phillips, CEO, BiORG

BiORG is proud to have been engaged by Life Support International to co-develop a Global Through Life Support Strategy for the UNI-PAC III.

In under 10 months, our combined teams have delivered a comprehensive Sustainment Strategy, stood up a contract, established a brand-new business, hired and trained a South Australian workforce, and fitted-out a facility from scratch.

This is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the trust and partnership extended by LSI.

Together, we’ve set a new benchmark for speed to capability: the first UNI-PAC III servicing was completed ahead of schedule, and within just three months of LSI’s contract signature with the Royal Australian Air Force.

I’m incredibly impressed by what the LSI and BiORG teams have accomplished.

This milestone reflects our shared commitment to innovation, agility, and support to Defence and first responders. I look forward to the continued success of Life Support International – Australia.