From Coast Guard to Fence Guard: Veteran-Owned, DFW Fence Contractor Receives 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award of Excellence
DFW Fence Contractor
We are truly honored to receive the award as recognition for our superior services and consistent excellence in what we are doing.”FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fencing is not just about property lines. It plays a bigger role in offering a sense of safety and increasing curb appeal. When making a fence, quality craftsmanship and honest service are what make all the difference. And, one company in Fort Worth is doing it better than others. It is DFW Fence Contractor LLC. ThreeBestRated® has awarded them as a top-performing fence service provider in the region for 2025. This award highlights their business acumen, customer satisfaction, and fine craftsmanship.
— Marcus McCrary, the owner.
On winning the award, Marcus McCrary, the owner of the company said, “We are truly honored to receive the award as recognition for our superior services and consistent excellence in what we are doing.”
DFW Fence Contractor: Why are They Superior?
Founded by a veteran, Marcus McCrary, the company has been providing “hand-built fences” custom-designed to fit the customer's space, style, and budget. Marcus blends the discipline and dedication learned during his service in the United States Coast Guard with every project he undertakes. Since it is a veteran-owned company, their standards of high quality are second to none.
At the core of DFW Fence Contractor is a philosophy rooted in honesty, hard work, and military precision. The numbers tell an impressive story of DFW Fence Contractor’s growth and dedication:
>> They have installed over 150,000 linear feet of fencing.
>> They have repaired and restored 2,650 fences.
>> They have provided over 3,500 yearly warranties to ensure customer satisfaction.
>> They have completed over 237 commercial jobs across the Metroplex.
DFW Fence Contractor has built their reputation by maintaining standards that exceed industry norms. As a small business with big aspirations, they emphasize a comprehensive approach that enables them to better serve their customers throughout Fort Worth and Dallas. This commitment to excellence shows in every aspect of their work, from initial consultation to final installation. Each project receives the same meticulous attention to detail, whether it's a residential backyard fence or a large commercial installation.
DFW Fence Contractor specializes in wood, iron, chain link, and composite fences, fence gates, fence staining, decking, and pergolas. They have expanded their wings to Arlington, Fort Worth, Keller, Hells Gate, Dallas, Plano, North Richland Hills, Possum Kingdom, and their surrounding areas.
Be it a simple residential repair or a complex commercial installation, DFW Fence Contractor continues to raise the bar, with thousands of satisfied customers and a growing portfolio of successful projects. Get an estimation or get in touch with them at dfwfencecontractor.com.
Marcus McCrary
DFW Fence Contractor LLC
+1 817-886-0848
sales@fencesneardfw.com
