The Department of Commerce Announces New Auto Parts Tariff Inclusions Process

Procedures Outlined for U.S. Producers to Request Additional Tariff Application

WASHINGTON, D.C.— The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration (ITA) today released new procedures for including additional automobile parts articles to be subject to 25% tariffs under Section 232 tariffs on imported automobile parts. This program will strengthen the objectives of Section 232 tariffs to protect critical U.S. national security interests related to automobiles and automobile parts.

Pursuant to President Donald J. Trump’s proclamation on March 26, 2025, the Department of Commerce has established a process by which domestic producers of automobile parts articles may request additional auto parts articles to be included in the scope of Section 232 tariffs on automobile parts. The established process will be published in the Federal Register.

To ensure efficient resource use and to provide predictability to U.S. industry, ITA is establishing two-week submission windows four times annually each January, April, July, and October, with the first window opening July 1, 2025. ITA will review received requests on a rolling basis during the two-week submission window.

Following the two-week submission window, a non-confidential version of each valid request will be posted on regulations.gov and open for public comment for 14 days. This public review and comment phase will ensure a transparent, complete, and legally-robust process for final analysis and determination, including whether the product is an auto part article and whether increased imports of the article threaten to impair national security or Section 232 automobile tariff objectives. ITA will make a determination within 60 days of receiving the request.

Submissions of inclusions requests must include (1) applicant identification, (2) description of requested auto part article, (3) eight or ten-digit HTSUS classification requested for tariff inclusion, (4) explanation of why the article is an auto parts article, (5) information on the domestic industry affected, (6) statistics on imports and domestic production, and (7) description of how and to what extent imports of the article have increased in a manner that threatens to impair national security or undermine Section 232 automobile tariff objectives. All submissions must be made via regulations.gov.

Further information regarding the President’s Section 232 automotive tariff amendment proclamation may be found here.

