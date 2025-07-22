Veteran-Owned Company Expands Health Tech Worldwide

Founded in 2018 by Anthony (Tony) Manca, ShireWire Global Sales and Distribution (ShireWire GS&D) is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Easthampton, Massachusetts. As a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions across multiple sectors, ShireWire GS&D has established a strong reputation for delivering results in complex, fast-evolving industries.

One of ShireWire GS&D’s partners, Level42 AI, Inc., serves as the global distributor. California based Level42 AI specializes in leveraging artificial intelligence to analyze body-generated inaudible sounds and vibrations to detect, diagnose, and monitor diseases. This innovative approach spans a range of health conditions within humans and animals, including infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases (such as asthma, COPD, and diabetes), cardiopulmonary conditions, hypertension, arterial disease, maternal-fetal health, airway blockages, inflammation, and digestive irregularities.

ShireWire GS&D has helped drive Level42 AI’s global expansion, with current efforts focused on both human and animal health applications in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Brazil, Serbia, and Bosnia.

Since 2021, ShireWire GS&D has worked with the U.S. Commercial Service (CS), taking advantage of the resources and support offered through VetsGoGlobal —a CS initiative led by veterans to empower U.S. Veteran-owned businesses with export education, global market access, and strategic guidance. Additionally, Tony has utilized the International Trade Administration’s strategic partner, the National Veterans Institute for Procurement (VIP), whose training programs help Veteran-owned small businesses strengthen their ability to win and manage government contracts.

“The U.S. Commercial Service has supported me every step of my export journey. By leveraging their expertise, I’ve gained essential trade knowledge and connected with their extensive network of global trade professionals.”

— Tony Manca, Founder, ShireWire GS&D

Through this collaboration, ShireWire GS&D continues to build on its mission to deliver transformative solutions worldwide—bridging cutting-edge technology and global opportunity.