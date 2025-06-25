Pineapple Express Cannabis Company Announces Application for OTCID
Strategic Move Positions Company for Enhanced Market Credibility and Investor Access Under New OTC Markets Structure
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCMKTS:PNXP)
Authenticate, before you Medicate isn’t just a catchphrase—it’s our mission. When health is at stake, knowing exactly what you’re consuming isn’t optional.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pineapple Express Cannabis Company n/k/a PINYA XP (USOTC: $PNXP) today announced its application for qualification to the newly established OTCID Basic Market, demonstrating the company's commitment to enhanced transparency standards and professional market presence. The application positions PNXP to benefit from the revolutionary tier structure that takes effect July 1, 2025, replacing the previous Pink Current designation with more robust disclosure requirements and investor protections.
The OTCID Basic Market represents the most significant advancement in OTC market structure since 2011, establishing enhanced transparency standards that bridge the gap between premium markets and limited-information tiers. OTC Markets Group designed this new tier to address institutional investor concerns while maintaining cost-effective access for growing enterprises seeking credible U.S. capital market participation.
OTCID qualification delivers significant strategic advantages that align with the company's growth objectives and investor outreach initiatives. Enhanced market credibility distinguishes PNXP from non-compliant issuers, potentially improving access to capital markets and expanding the investor base interested in the company's innovative cannabis technology platform.
The application ensures continued compliance with SEC Rule 15c2-11 requirements, maintaining broker-dealer quotation eligibility essential for market liquidity and investor access. This regulatory advantage prevents the trading restrictions and warning designations that affect companies unable to meet enhanced disclosure standards, preserving PNXP's professional market presence.
"Our application for OTCID qualification reflects our commitment to transparency and professional market standards that benefit all stakeholders," said Frank Yglesias, Chief Executive Officer of Pineapple Express Cannabis Company. "The enhanced disclosure requirements align with our strategic vision of building a credible, sustainable platform that serves the cannabis industry while maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance and investor communication." Mr. Yglesias continued, "OTCID qualification positions us advantageously within the new market structure while preserving cost-effectiveness essential for our growth strategy. The enhanced credibility signals support our efforts to expand investor awareness and market participation as we continue developing our revolutionary GROOVY platform and PNXP token ecosystem."
About $PNXP
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company, operating as Pinya XP (USOTC: $PNXP), provides cannabis product authenticity verification through its GROOVY PaaS 4IR Ecosystem. The platform creates immutable seed-to-sale records via Hyperledger Fabric blockchain and QR-NFT tags, preventing counterfeit products and ensuring consumer safety. The GROOVY Rewards program engages consumers through product verification and educational modules, with participants able to redeem accumulated rewards for PINYA meme tokens from the company's strategic treasury holdings. This redemption mechanism creates a bridge between the secure enterprise blockchain environment and the public Solana trading ecosystem. The Geno-NFT Library protects cannabis genetics intellectual property with automatic royalty distribution, while AI-powered analytics deliver comprehensive business insights.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events or financial performance and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements containing words like "believe," "anticipate," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," or similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. Specifically, statements regarding future growth, market adoption of Groovy's platform, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and financial performance in the cannabis and cryptocurrency industries are subject to these risks and uncertainties.
Token Disclaimers
Groovy Rewards Tokens serve exclusively as utility tokens for entertainment and engagement within the Groovy ecosystem, functioning similarly to virtual trading cards with no securities characteristics, ownership rights, or profit-sharing entitlements. PINYA Meme Tokens operate under evolving regulatory frameworks. While the Company believes these tokens do not constitute securities under current law, regulatory interpretations remain subject to change. Token values may experience extreme volatility or decline to zero. Both token types carry significant risks including potential complete loss of utility or value, lack of asset backing, and regulatory uncertainty. Users must acknowledge these are non-investment digital collectibles with no expectation of profit from company efforts.
