Pineapple Express Cannabis Company Announces Application for OTCID

About $PNXP Pineapple Express Cannabis Company n/k/a Pinya XP (USOTC: $PNXP) is driven by a mission to save lives through its innovative GROOVY PaaS 4IR Ecosystem. The platform provides unalterable verification of cannabis product authenticity via a centralized Hyperledger Fabric blockchain, creating an immutable seed-to-sale record accessible through QR-NFT tags. This technology prevents counterfeit products from reaching consumers, ensuring product safety and enabling healthcare professionals to recommend products with verified profiles. The company’s GROOVY Rewards program transforms authentication into an engaging experience where consumers earn rewards for verifying products and completing educational modules. Its revolutionary Geno-NFT Library provides intellectual property protection for cannabis genetics, enabling growers to register unique strains and receive automatic royalties. Through the GROOVY Marketplace and AI-powered analytics, PINYA XP connects all ecosystem elements to provide actionable business insights while maintaining the highest standards of product safety and quality. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events or financial performance and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements containing words like "believe," "anticipate," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," or similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. Specifically, statements regarding future growth, market adoption of Groovy's platform, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and financial performance in the cannabis and cryptocurrency industries are subject to these risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the evolving cannabis market, including but not limited to regulatory uncertainties and changes in laws and regulations; competitive pressures within the cannabis sector; technological disruptions impacting operational efficiency; fluctuations in market demand; variations in product pricing; the ability to effectively penetrate new markets; and the potential financial or reputational impacts from legal, administrative, or regulatory developments. Further, risks relating to the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, potential security breaches, fluctuations in token values, and changes in investor sentiment are relevant considerations. These factors, as well as risks relating to the general economy, market volatility, and competitive activity, are further detailed within the "Risk Factors" section of this document. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING GROOVY REWARDS TOKENS Groovy Rewards Tokens are digital collectibles designed exclusively for entertainment and community engagement within the Groovy ecosystem. These tokens are explicitly NOT securities or investments under any applicable laws. They represent no ownership stake in any company, confer no voting rights, and provide no entitlement to profits or dividends. Any perceived value exists solely within the Groovy platform. Groovy Rewards Tokens function as digital collectibles similar to virtual trading cards or digital art, existing only to enhance user experiences and build community engagement. They possess none of the defining characteristics of securities: they confer no ownership rights or equity; holders receive no profit-sharing or revenue distributions; the tokens grant no control over business operations; and any value fluctuations are disconnected from company performance. Users must understand these tokens possess no intrinsic monetary value; they're not backed by tangible assets; no promises or guarantees regarding future utility are made; their perceived value may experience extreme volatility; and regulatory changes could impact their functionality or existence. These tokens should ONLY be acquired for legitimate non-financial purposes: entertainment within the Groovy ecosystem; participation in community activities; exploration of blockchain technology; and expression of brand appreciation—never with any expectation of profit or as an investment. By acquiring or using Groovy Rewards Tokens, participants acknowledge they understand these are non-financial digital collectibles with no investment characteristics; have no profit expectations from company activities; accept all associated risks including potential complete loss of utility; will use tokens exclusively for entertainment purposes; and comply with all applicable regulations regarding digital collectibles in their jurisdiction.

