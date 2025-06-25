St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #4

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2004382

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 06/24/2025 at approximately 2106 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Center St by Thomas St, Richford VT

VIOLATION: DUI #4

ACCUSED: Charles Williams

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 24th, 2025 at approximately 2106 hours, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation in the vicinity of Center St by Thomas St in the town of Richford. The operator was identified as Charles Williams (56) of Richford. Williams displayed indicators of impairment and was screened for DUI. Williams was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.

Williams was later released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov