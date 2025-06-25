St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #4
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2004382
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/24/2025 at approximately 2106 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Center St by Thomas St, Richford VT
VIOLATION: DUI #4
ACCUSED: Charles Williams
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 24th, 2025 at approximately 2106 hours, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation in the vicinity of Center St by Thomas St in the town of Richford. The operator was identified as Charles Williams (56) of Richford. Williams displayed indicators of impairment and was screened for DUI. Williams was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.
Williams was later released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.