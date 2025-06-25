Los Cabos Fashion Week® 2025 Powered by FDLA: Latin American Luxury, Innovation, and Artistry Shine in Paradise

Los Cabos Fashion Week July 23-27,2025 Participating Designers Los Cabos Fashion Week 2025 Los Cabos Fashion Week July 23-27

Los Cabos Fashion Week® 2025 will take place from July 23–27, 2025, at the iconic ME Cabo, a luxury lifestyle hotel.

Los Cabos Fashion Week celebrates the culture, innovation, and community of our region. We’re excited to host our second edition at ME Cabo, a luxury lifestyle hotel.” — Albania Rosario Founder & CEO at FDLA

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Cabos Fashion Week® 2025 will take place from July 23–27, 2025, at the iconic ME Cabo, a luxury lifestyle hotel.

This prestigious event, founded by Indira López, Isidro Sanchez and Albania Rosario is dedicated to elevating Latin American fashion and lifestyle brands, bringing the region’s most exceptional design talent to an international stage.

A Unique Fashion Experience

Los Cabos Fashion Week® is more than a series of runway shows—it is an immersive celebration of luxury, creativity, and multicultural heritage, set on the only swimmable beach in Los Cabos. Attendees will enjoy exclusive fashion talks, curated pop-up shopping, glamorous after-parties, and unparalleled networking opportunities with industry leaders and global media.

Official Hotel Sponsor: ME Cabo by Meliá

The iconic ME Cabo serves as the official hotel sponsor and the vibrant heart of Los Cabos Fashion Week®. This luxurious beachfront property sets the stage for all main events, offering guests a blend of contemporary design, a lively atmosphere, and breathtaking views of the Sea of Cortez. ME Cabo’s commitment to style and hospitality perfectly complements the creative energy of the week, providing an unforgettable experience for designers, guests, and VIPs alike.

Event Highlights:

Designer Welcome Reception: July 23 – Kick off the week with industry leaders, designers, and international guests.

Fashion Talks: July 24 & 25 – Engage with panels and conversations featuring top voices in fashion, moderated by Lucia Ugarte from Chicas Guapas TV.

Collective Runway Shows: July 24 & 25 – Experience the latest collections from a diverse roster of Latin American talent.

Pop-Up Event: July 26 – Shop limited-edition pieces and meet the designers.

After Parties & Closing Cocktail: Celebrate creativity and connection in a stunning coastal setting.

Featured Designers for 2025:

1. Carlos Sierra (Venezuela)

2. Altagracia Abreu (Dominican Republic)

3. Indira & Isidro (Los Cabos, Mexico)

4. Yas Gonzalez (Cuba/Miami)

5. Anna Rossatti (Argentina)

6. Giannina Azar (Dominican Republic / Lebanon)

7. Magnolia by Daniela Peña (Venezuela)

Closing the Show: Celebrity fashion designer Benito Santos (Mexico)

A Message from the founders:

“We are thrilled to bring Los Cabos Fashion Week® to life once again—this time, bigger and more vibrant than ever. Our mission has always been to uplift Latin American designers, providing them with a platform to share their artistry and stories with the world. In Los Cabos, we celebrate not only fashion, but the cultural richness, innovation, and community that define our region. We invite everyone—industry leaders, press, and fashion lovers—to join us for an unforgettable week of creativity and connection.”

— Indira Lopez, Isidro Sanchez & Albania Rosario

About Los Cabos Fashion Week®:

Founded by Indira López, Isidro Sanchez and Albania Rosario. Los Cabos Fashion Week® is a pioneering event designed to spotlight Latin American talent and luxury lifestyle brands. Powered and produced by FDLA, the platform is committed to innovation, sustainability, and the celebration of multicultural creativity.

Tickets & Press Registration:

For event details and ticket information, visit: Los Cabos Fashion Week

Press can register at: FDLA Press Registration

Follow the Journey:

Instagram: @loscabosfashionweek

FDLA: @fashiondesignersoflatinamerica

Media Contact:

FDLA Group Inc.

info@fdla.co | FDLAoffice@fdla.co

Access photos here.

Legal Disclaimer:

