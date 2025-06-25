2025 International Conference on Breast Cancer and Health in Young Women – November 15–16, New Delhi, India

Announcement of the 2025 International Conference on Young Women's Breast Cancer and Health. Image displaying the core awareness message of the BCYW Foundation.

A Global Forum for Advancing Research and Addressing the Unique Challenges of Breast Cancer in Young Women

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breast Cancer in Young Women (BCYW) —typically under the age of 40—is on the rise in India, across Asia, and around the globe. This alarming trend not only poses a serious threat to the lives of young women but also brings with it a unique set of medical, personal, and social challenges not typically seen in older patients. Despite growing awareness, the biological drivers and cellular mechanisms that lead to breast cancer in young women remain poorly understood. There is a critical need for more focused research and strategic global efforts to address this issue.To help close this gap, the Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation (BCYW Foundation) , in collaboration with its global partner, the Indian Oncology Foundation (IOF) , is proud to announce the 2nd International Conference on Young Women’s Breast Cancer and Health, to be held November 15–16, 2025, in New Delhi, India. This landmark event will confront the rising global incidence of BCYW—a complex health issue influenced by still-unidentified biological, molecular, and environmental risk factors. Alongside leading national experts in breast cancer research and care, the conference will feature more than 14 internationally recognized speakers from 10 countries, ranging from the United States to Japan. To learn more about the conference, click here Designed as a dynamic, multidisciplinary platform, the conference will foster the exchange of cutting-edge research, spotlight critical gaps in understanding, and advance strategies tailored to the unique experiences of young women diagnosed with breast cancer. It will unite clinicians, researchers, public health professionals, and advocates in a collaborative effort to drive progress and improve outcomes for this demography.CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS:• Innovative Research & Clinical AdvancesDiscover the latest breakthroughs in breast cancer research, including innovations in early detection, personalized treatment strategies, and molecular insights, specifically focused on the unique biological and clinical needs of young women.• Targeted Multidisciplinary ApproachExplore a full-spectrum approach to young women’s breast health, with sessions covering survivorship, mental health, fertility preservation, lifestyle medicine, education, and public health strategies. Learn how clinical care, advocacy, and outreach can work together to support long-term wellness.WHY ATTEND?This international conference offers a rare opportunity to engage with a global community of experts, researchers, clinicians, and advocates dedicated to understanding and combating breast cancer in young women. Attendees will:• Engage in Cross-Disciplinary Collaboration: Work alongside international and national leaders to share expertise, bridge knowledge gaps, and co-create impactful, culturally relevant solutions.• Access the Latest Breakthroughs: Stay at the forefront of science and care innovations that are transforming how breast cancer is understood, prevented, and treated in younger populations.• Expand Your Global Network: Connect with professionals from diverse backgrounds who are committed to advancing research, awareness, and support for young women affected by breast cancer.The Indian Oncology Foundation and BCYW Foundation ensure that every young woman has access to life-saving information, resources, and support.Join us in this vital effort to advance research and treatment, raise targeted awareness, and create a future where every young woman has the knowledge and resources to protect herself from breast cancer.ABOUT - BCYW FOUNDATIONThe BCYW Foundation is a global organization dedicated to advancing research, raising awareness, and providing support to young women affected by breast cancer. Through partnerships and advocacy, the foundation is committed to creating a future where no young woman feels overlooked in her fight against this disease. More recently, the BCYW Foundation launched The Youth Council for Breast Health ( https://ycbh.org/ ), a global initiative to transform the future of young women’s health at campuses by raising awareness about breast health, breast cancer symptoms, and risk factors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.