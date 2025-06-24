Information Concerning Medicaid-Related Provisions in Title IV of H.R. 1

CBO responds to a request for information from the Honorable Jodey Arrington and the Honorable Brett Guthrie concerning Medicaid-related provisions in title IV, Energy and Commerce, of H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, as passed by the House of Representatives on May 22, 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.