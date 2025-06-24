S. 1093, Coordinated Support for Rural Small Businesses Act

S. 1093 would require the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Office of Rural Affairs to designate an Assistant Administrator to lead outreach events and improve awareness of the SBA services. The bill also would require the Office of Rural Affairs to report to the Congress and publish on the agency’s website information about the outcomes of its outreach efforts, rural lending programs, and interagency collaboration. Lastly, S. 1093 would require the SBA to provide state and local governments with information on federal programs that support rural small businesses.

Based on information from the SBA, CBO expects that the agency currently undertakes most of the requirements in the bill. On that basis, CBO estimates that implementing S. 1093 would have insignificant costs. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Kelly Durand. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.