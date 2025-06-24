Submit Release
S. 320, National Earthquake Hazard Reduction Program Reauthorization Act of 2025

S. 320 would amend the Earthquake Hazards Reduction Act of 1977 to make changes to the National Earthquake Hazards Reduction Program, an interagency program focused on reducing earthquake-related risks to life and property. S. 320 also would authorize appropriations of $161 million annually for fiscal years 2025 through 2028 for the U.S. Geological Survey, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the National Science Foundation, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology to implement the program.

Additionally, the bill would require the agencies to develop best practices to assist state, local, and tribal governments with creating inventories of critical buildings and structures, and with developing evacuation plans and expanding early warning systems. The agencies also would be required to report to the Congress every two years about activities related to the program.

CBO assumes that the bill will be enacted near the end of fiscal year 2025 and that the authorized amounts will be provided for each year beginning in 2025. In 2024, the agencies allocated $164 million for the program from funds provided in the appropriation acts for that year. Based on historical spending patterns, CBO estimates that reauthorizing the program would cost $596 million over the 2025-2030 period and $29 million after 2030, assuming appropriation of the authorized amounts.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget functions 250 (general science, space, and technology), 300 (natural resources and environment), 370 (commerce and housing credit), and 450 (community and regional development).

Table 1.

Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under S. 320

 

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

  
 

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2025-2030

U.S. Geological Survey

              

Authorization

92

92

92

92

0

0

368

Estimated Outlays

17

137

90

89

23

3

359

National Science Foundation

              

Authorization

54

54

54

54

0

0

216

Estimated Outlays

2

30

39

46

43

26

186

Federal Emergency Management Agency

              

Authorization

9

9

9

9

0

0

36

Estimated Outlays

*

4

5

7

7

5

28

National Institute of Standards and Technology

              

Authorization

6

6

6

6

0

0

24

Estimated Outlays

1

9

6

6

1

0

23

Total Changes

              

Authorization

161

161

161

161

0

0

644

Estimated Outlays

20

180

140

148

74

34

596

* = between zero and $500,000.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Kelly Durand. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

