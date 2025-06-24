H.R. 3029, Nucleic Acid Standards for Biosecurity Act

H.R. 3029 would authorize the appropriation of $5 million annually from 2026 through 2030 for the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to develop best practices for managing the risks of engineering biology and biomanufacturing, and for biosecurity measures related to nucleic acid synthesis. That synthesis is the process of creating nucleic acids, such as DNA and RNA, within or outside of a cell. To conduct those activities, NIST would be required to meet with experts and other interested parties and report its findings to the Congress.

Based on historical spending patterns for similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $24 million over the 2025-2030 period and $1 million after 2030, assuming appropriation of the authorized amounts.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 370 (commerce and housing credit).

Table 1. Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under H.R. 3029 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2025-2030 Authorization 0 5 5 5 5 5 25 Estimated Outlays 0 4 5 5 5 5 24

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Kelly Durand. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.