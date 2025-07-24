Matrimony is usually the end goal, but it’s not just for lovers,” Whitney explains, “it’s also for those who’ve found themselves. It’s a message of commitment to self rather than another.” — Whitney Breanne

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whitney Breanne Unveils New Single, “Matrimony,” A Passionate Ode to Self-Love and Commitment

Genre-defying artist, Whitney Breanne, drops her heartfelt single with sultry piano melodies, delicate vocals, and a jazzy rhythm. “Matrimony,” available on Friday, July 25, 2025, delivers a smooth, soul-drenched blend of R&B with a message that goes deeper than romance. Infused with lo-fi textures, the track drifts in like a soft summer breeze, wrapping the listener in carefully crafted lyrics. With lush vocals and smooth hip-hop beats, the

track is an ode to commitment, not just to a partner, but the most sacred of all: the one we make to ourselves.

“Matrimony is usually the end goal, but it’s not just for lovers,” Whitney explains, “it’s also for those who’ve found themselves. It’s a message of commitment to self rather than another.”

Whitney Breanne’s music has always been known for its emotion, and “Matrimony” is no exception. Previous releases like “Broken Promises” and “They Ain’t Ready for It” introduced her range, but “Matrimony” takes it one step further.

The single showcases growth in her artistic evolution, revealing a more vulnerable glimpse into her soul while staying true to her core.

“I make all my music with passion,” she shares. “It’s something you can feel. With ‘Matrimony,’ I’m showing off more of my soulful roots.”

The track flows like a vow, steady and intentional, promising and delivering with every note. It’s about finding love, choosing yourself, and going all in.

Known for creating music you can feel, Whitney Breanne has built her reputation on emotional authenticity and genre fusion. She pulls elements from the old-school, passing familiar sounds through a contemporary filter. Experimenting with style, her songs are a place where neo-soul and R&B merge with the poetic lyricism of hip-hop and rap. Inspired by icons like Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, Tupac, and Nicki Minaj, she balances classic with contemporary. Whitney’s light, crystalline vocals and spitfire rhyme schemes draw listeners into her world—one where vulnerability meets confidence, melody meets metaphor, and every bar is steeped in truth.

As Whitney Breanne expands her reach, she’s also gearing up for a series of radio interviews to discuss her music, her creative process, and what’s next in her journey as an artist.

With “Matrimony,” she offers a tender, uplifting new chapter. A declaration of emotional maturity, this new single celebrates partnerships that embody genuine love and compassion for oneself.

Fans can listen to “Matrimony” this Friday, July 25, on all digital platforms.

