FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES JAPANESE DRAMA “BEFORE THE SUNSET”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the Japanese fantasy-drama art movie BEFORE THE SUNSET, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting June 27, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the Japanese fantasy-drama art movie BEFORE THE SUNSET, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting June 27, 2025.

BEFORE THE SUNSET is a Japanese art film with fantasy and story of love, which gives viewers a chance to think about what is important in life and shows what it means to live a life filled with unconditional love. It tells the story of Kazunori, a lonely 80-year-old man who prays to God about turning 20 years old again. Moments after, he turns 20 years old. Known as the "God of Management,” Kazunori established an enterprise on his own and earned respect from society, but after his retirement, he is all alone and lonely at a nursing home. His only solace is Asuka Yamane, a college student volunteer. One day in late autumn, Kazunori tells Asuka about his past during a walk. He tells her that although he achieved success in business, he was not blessed with family life and became all alone in the end. Deeply saddened by his life story, Asuka turns to the setting sun and asks God to grant Kazunori one wish. Knowing that Asuka is suffering from the pain of a broken heart, he wishes he could do something to help her “If only I was 20 years old again…” Moments after he holds this wish in his heart, Kazunori finds himself on the campus of a university―as 20 years old man. Unsure of what to make of the situation, Kazunori decides to begin his second life, this time with a strong determination to live with no regrets.

Directed by Hiroshi Akabane, the original story of BEFORE THE SUNSET was written, and was executive produced, by Ryuho Okawa. The ensemble cast features Hiroaki Tanaka (‘young Kazunori Terasawa’), Masane Tsukayama (‘old Kazunori Terasawa’), Rikako Miura (‘Asuka Yamane’), Syouzou Uesugi (’Shintaro Yamane’), Shingo Nagashima (‘Koji Yanagihara’), and Mirai Irako (‘Wataru Yamase’).

“BEFORE THE SUNSET poses the question of whether selfless love—love given without expecting anything in return—can truly be practiced,” said Hiroshi Akabane.

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire BEFORE THE SUNSET directly with the filmmakers.

BEFORE THE SUNSET website: www.beforethesunsetmovie.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

