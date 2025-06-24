Senate Bill 466 Printer's Number 0485

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - 0418 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, March 18, 2025 0485 Reported as amended, March 26, 2025 First consideration, March 26, 2025 Second consideration, April 2, 2025 Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, April 2, 2025 Re-reported as committed, May 5, 2025 Third consideration and final passage, May 5, 2025 (50-0) (Remarks see Senate Journal Page ....), May 5, 2025 In the House Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, May 6, 2025 Reported as committed, June 24, 2025 First consideration, June 24, 2025 Laid on the table, June 24, 2025 Removed from table, June 24, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.