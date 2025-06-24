Senate Bill 129 Printer's Number 0078
|PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - 0078
|Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, Jan. 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, Jan. 28, 2025
|First consideration, Jan. 28, 2025
|Second consideration, Jan. 29, 2025
|Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, Jan. 29, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, Jan. 29, 2025
|Third consideration and final passage, Feb. 5, 2025 (49-0)
|(Remarks see Senate Journal Page 125-126), Feb. 5, 2025
|In the House
|Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, Feb. 10, 2025
|Reported as committed, March 17, 2025
|First consideration, March 17, 2025
|Laid on the table, March 17, 2025
|Removed from table, June 24, 2025
