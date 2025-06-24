Senate Bill 89 Printer's Number 0945
|PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - 0044
|Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, Jan. 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, May 12, 2025
|First consideration, May 12, 2025
|Second consideration, May 13, 2025
|Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, May 13, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, June 2, 2025
|Third consideration and final passage, June 3, 2025 (49-0)
|(Remarks see Senate Journal Page ....), June 3, 2025
|In the House
|Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, June 4, 2025
|0945
|Reported as amended, June 16, 2025
|First consideration, June 16, 2025
|Laid on the table, June 16, 2025
|Removed from table, June 24, 2025
