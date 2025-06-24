Submit Release
Senate Bill 78 Printer's Number 0034

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - 0034 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Jan. 22, 2025
Reported as committed, Jan. 28, 2025
First consideration, Jan. 28, 2025
Second consideration, *Opening Vote* Jan. 29, 2025 (49-0)
Third consideration and final passage, March 24, 2025 (49-0)
In the House
Referred to TRANSPORTATION, March 25, 2025
Reported as committed, June 24, 2025
First consideration, June 24, 2025
Laid on the table, June 24, 2025
Removed from table, June 24, 2025

