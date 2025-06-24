Senate Bill 78 Printer's Number 0034
|PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - 0034
|Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Jan. 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, Jan. 28, 2025
|First consideration, Jan. 28, 2025
|Second consideration, *Opening Vote* Jan. 29, 2025 (49-0)
|Third consideration and final passage, March 24, 2025 (49-0)
|In the House
|Referred to TRANSPORTATION, March 25, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 24, 2025
|First consideration, June 24, 2025
|Laid on the table, June 24, 2025
|Removed from table, June 24, 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.