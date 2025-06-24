Submit Release
House Bill 414 Printer's Number 0390

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Sponsors

C. WILLIAMS, KRUPA, M. MACKENZIE, COOK, SCHEUREN, BONNER, ROWE, STAATS, LAWRENCE, BANTA, FLICK, TOMLINSON, GILLEN, PUGH, K.HARRIS

Short Title

An Act amending Titles 23 (Domestic Relations) and 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, enacting the Uniform Deployed Parents Custody and Visitation Act; making repeals; and making editorial changes.

Memo Subject

Uniform Deployed Parents Custody and Visitation Act (Former HB82)

