House Bill 564 Printer's Number 1831

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Sponsors PROBST, KHAN, VENKAT, KAZEEM, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, HOWARD, T. DAVIS, WAXMAN, CERRATO, WARREN, GIRAL, GALLAGHER, RIVERA, STEELE, OTTEN, D. WILLIAMS, MAYES, O'MARA, DELLOSO, BOYD, JAMES, GREEN, SCHLOSSBERG, KRAJEWSKI, CURRY, K.HARRIS, MADDEN, SAMUELSON, McNEILL

Short Title An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for mental health crisis response; and imposing duties on the Department of Human Services.

Memo Subject Creating a 988 Public Education Campaign

Generated 06/24/2025 09:35 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.