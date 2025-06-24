Submit Release
House Bill 564 Printer's Number 1831

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Sponsors

PROBST, KHAN, VENKAT, KAZEEM, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, HOWARD, T. DAVIS, WAXMAN, CERRATO, WARREN, GIRAL, GALLAGHER, RIVERA, STEELE, OTTEN, D. WILLIAMS, MAYES, O'MARA, DELLOSO, BOYD, JAMES, GREEN, SCHLOSSBERG, KRAJEWSKI, CURRY, K.HARRIS, MADDEN, SAMUELSON, McNEILL

Short Title

An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for mental health crisis response; and imposing duties on the Department of Human Services.

Memo Subject

Creating a 988 Public Education Campaign

